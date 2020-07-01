All apartments in Los Angeles
20508 Lantana Court
Last updated April 15 2020 at 7:45 AM

20508 Lantana Court

20508 W Lantana Ct · No Longer Available
Location

20508 W Lantana Ct, Los Angeles, CA 91326
Porter Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
car charging
clubhouse
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
Spectacular 2015 built AVILA home on a quiet cul-de-sac with designer finishes,custom upgrades & steps from prestigious Porter Ranch K-8 school.The Italian tiled entryway leads to two story foyer & porcelain tiled impressive great room. Inviting gourmet kitchen offers an oversized granite island, floor to ceiling cabinets, Kitchen Aid appliances, 6 burner gas cooktop, double oven & 2 custom pantries. Guest bed downstairs has its own full bath & walk in closet. Large stacking glass sliders open to the entertainer's yard with fire pit, built in seating, designer stone waterfall island, BBQ, green egg & color ambient outdoor lighting. Upstairs bonus loft/media room is perfect for family movie & game nights.Master suite has recess lighting,wood floors, spa style bathroom highlighted with Calcutta pearl marble tile, oversize soaking tub, shower stall, Caesarstone his & her vanities and a large custom walk-in-closet. Laundry room, two other good size bedrooms with dual sink bathroom completethe bright sun-lit upper level. Water softening system for the whole house.Community amenities include clubhouse, pool, spa and electric car charging station.Lifestyle convenience with proximity to modern Vineyards plaza,Whole Foods,AMC,park, restaurants,PR Country Club.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20508 Lantana Court have any available units?
20508 Lantana Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 20508 Lantana Court have?
Some of 20508 Lantana Court's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20508 Lantana Court currently offering any rent specials?
20508 Lantana Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20508 Lantana Court pet-friendly?
No, 20508 Lantana Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 20508 Lantana Court offer parking?
Yes, 20508 Lantana Court offers parking.
Does 20508 Lantana Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20508 Lantana Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20508 Lantana Court have a pool?
Yes, 20508 Lantana Court has a pool.
Does 20508 Lantana Court have accessible units?
No, 20508 Lantana Court does not have accessible units.
Does 20508 Lantana Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20508 Lantana Court has units with dishwashers.

