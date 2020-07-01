20508 Lantana Court

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities car charging clubhouse fire pit on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub media room

Spectacular 2015 built AVILA home on a quiet cul-de-sac with designer finishes,custom upgrades & steps from prestigious Porter Ranch K-8 school.The Italian tiled entryway leads to two story foyer & porcelain tiled impressive great room. Inviting gourmet kitchen offers an oversized granite island, floor to ceiling cabinets, Kitchen Aid appliances, 6 burner gas cooktop, double oven & 2 custom pantries. Guest bed downstairs has its own full bath & walk in closet. Large stacking glass sliders open to the entertainer's yard with fire pit, built in seating, designer stone waterfall island, BBQ, green egg & color ambient outdoor lighting. Upstairs bonus loft/media room is perfect for family movie & game nights.Master suite has recess lighting,wood floors, spa style bathroom highlighted with Calcutta pearl marble tile, oversize soaking tub, shower stall, Caesarstone his & her vanities and a large custom walk-in-closet. Laundry room, two other good size bedrooms with dual sink bathroom completethe bright sun-lit upper level. Water softening system for the whole house.Community amenities include clubhouse, pool, spa and electric car charging station.Lifestyle convenience with proximity to modern Vineyards plaza,Whole Foods,AMC,park, restaurants,PR Country Club.