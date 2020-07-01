20456 Coulson Street

Amenities

patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning fireplace range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Great Location in the heart of Warner Center. Spacious single story home with a fantastic open floor plan, key less entry, concrete floors, fireplace, led lighting throughout, built in stereo systems in master and family room, central air/heat. Vaulted ceilings. Fans in every room. Chefs dream kitchen, built in stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, double convection ovens, range top, touch less kitchen faucet, European cabinetry, instant hot/cold filtered water, separate eating area and huge center island. French doors off the family room and dining room lead to a large covered patio, creating the perfect indoor/outdoor living space. Ideal for entertaining. Beautiful home come check it out !!! Call Carrie for more info. 805.558.8499 Tenants use Rentspree.com for application process. https://apply.link/32piC2a