Los Angeles, CA
20456 Coulson Street
Last updated May 2 2020 at 2:35 PM

20456 Coulson Street

20456 Coulson Street · No Longer Available
Location

20456 Coulson Street, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Great Location in the heart of Warner Center. Spacious single story home with a fantastic open floor plan, key less entry, concrete floors, fireplace, led lighting throughout, built in stereo systems in master and family room, central air/heat. Vaulted ceilings. Fans in every room. Chefs dream kitchen, built in stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, double convection ovens, range top, touch less kitchen faucet, European cabinetry, instant hot/cold filtered water, separate eating area and huge center island. French doors off the family room and dining room lead to a large covered patio, creating the perfect indoor/outdoor living space. Ideal for entertaining. Beautiful home come check it out !!! Call Carrie for more info. 805.558.8499 Tenants use Rentspree.com for application process. https://apply.link/32piC2a

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20456 Coulson Street have any available units?
20456 Coulson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 20456 Coulson Street have?
Some of 20456 Coulson Street's amenities include patio / balcony, stainless steel, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20456 Coulson Street currently offering any rent specials?
20456 Coulson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20456 Coulson Street pet-friendly?
No, 20456 Coulson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 20456 Coulson Street offer parking?
No, 20456 Coulson Street does not offer parking.
Does 20456 Coulson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20456 Coulson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20456 Coulson Street have a pool?
No, 20456 Coulson Street does not have a pool.
Does 20456 Coulson Street have accessible units?
No, 20456 Coulson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 20456 Coulson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 20456 Coulson Street does not have units with dishwashers.

