2043 N Berendo Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

1920's home for lease in coveted Los Feliz. Located just south of Los Feliz Blvd within easy walking distance of Vermont and Hillhurst Village and Griffith Park. This spacious home has 2 bedrooms and 1.5 baths, formal living room, dining room, breakfast area, office space on the ground floor. The second floor has an additional 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath plus a bonus room. There is a new kitchen, washer, dryer, and dishwasher and tons of storage. Hardwood floors, stunning period fixtures and features are throughout the home. Great backyard for entertaining that has a two-car garage, and an additional attached bonus room.