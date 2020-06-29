All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 30 2020 at 9:27 AM

2043 N Berendo Street

2043 North Berendo Street · No Longer Available
Location

2043 North Berendo Street, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1920's home for lease in coveted Los Feliz. Located just south of Los Feliz Blvd within easy walking distance of Vermont and Hillhurst Village and Griffith Park. This spacious home has 2 bedrooms and 1.5 baths, formal living room, dining room, breakfast area, office space on the ground floor. The second floor has an additional 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath plus a bonus room. There is a new kitchen, washer, dryer, and dishwasher and tons of storage. Hardwood floors, stunning period fixtures and features are throughout the home. Great backyard for entertaining that has a two-car garage, and an additional attached bonus room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2043 N Berendo Street have any available units?
2043 N Berendo Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2043 N Berendo Street have?
Some of 2043 N Berendo Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2043 N Berendo Street currently offering any rent specials?
2043 N Berendo Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2043 N Berendo Street pet-friendly?
No, 2043 N Berendo Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2043 N Berendo Street offer parking?
Yes, 2043 N Berendo Street offers parking.
Does 2043 N Berendo Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2043 N Berendo Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2043 N Berendo Street have a pool?
No, 2043 N Berendo Street does not have a pool.
Does 2043 N Berendo Street have accessible units?
No, 2043 N Berendo Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2043 N Berendo Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2043 N Berendo Street has units with dishwashers.

