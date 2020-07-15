20401 Lassen St.

Amenities
Chatsworth 3+2 w/fireplace, pool + all appliances! (20401 Lassen) - Single-story Chatsworth home available for lease! Amenities include: 3BR + 2BA floorplan w/over 1200 SQF; living room w/fireplace; formal dining room; kitchen w/all appliances included (refrigerator, stove, double ovens, dishwasher + microwave); inside laundry w/washer + dryer provided; hardwood floors; recessed lighting; central heat + air; situated on a corner lot, this property offers a spacious rear yard w/grassy area + pool; sprinkler system + gardener provided; detached, 2 car garage; pets considered w/owners approval + additional deposit. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.
(RLNE5453165)