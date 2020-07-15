All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 15 2020 at 1:05 PM

20401 Lassen St.

20401 Lassen Street · No Longer Available
Location

20401 Lassen Street, Los Angeles, CA 91311
Chatsworth

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Chatsworth 3+2 w/fireplace, pool + all appliances! (20401 Lassen) - Single-story Chatsworth home available for lease! Amenities include: 3BR + 2BA floorplan w/over 1200 SQF; living room w/fireplace; formal dining room; kitchen w/all appliances included (refrigerator, stove, double ovens, dishwasher + microwave); inside laundry w/washer + dryer provided; hardwood floors; recessed lighting; central heat + air; situated on a corner lot, this property offers a spacious rear yard w/grassy area + pool; sprinkler system + gardener provided; detached, 2 car garage; pets considered w/owners approval + additional deposit. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.

(RLNE5453165)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20401 Lassen St. have any available units?
20401 Lassen St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 20401 Lassen St. have?
Some of 20401 Lassen St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20401 Lassen St. currently offering any rent specials?
20401 Lassen St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20401 Lassen St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 20401 Lassen St. is pet friendly.
Does 20401 Lassen St. offer parking?
Yes, 20401 Lassen St. offers parking.
Does 20401 Lassen St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20401 Lassen St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20401 Lassen St. have a pool?
Yes, 20401 Lassen St. has a pool.
Does 20401 Lassen St. have accessible units?
No, 20401 Lassen St. does not have accessible units.
Does 20401 Lassen St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20401 Lassen St. has units with dishwashers.
