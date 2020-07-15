20401 Lassen St.

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Chatsworth 3+2 w/fireplace, pool + all appliances! (20401 Lassen) - Single-story Chatsworth home available for lease! Amenities include: 3BR + 2BA floorplan w/over 1200 SQF; living room w/fireplace; formal dining room; kitchen w/all appliances included (refrigerator, stove, double ovens, dishwasher + microwave); inside laundry w/washer + dryer provided; hardwood floors; recessed lighting; central heat + air; situated on a corner lot, this property offers a spacious rear yard w/grassy area + pool; sprinkler system + gardener provided; detached, 2 car garage; pets considered w/owners approval + additional deposit. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.



(RLNE5453165)