204 RENNIE Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning 2018 remodel offers the most discerning person a wonderful place to call home. Enter through a welcoming sun soaked front deck leading to spacious open, airy and bright floor plan with high cathedral ceilings. Gourmet kitchen features high-end Thermador and Bosch appliances, wine cooler, oversized refrigerator, large farmhouse sink and quartz center island offering ample counter space. Adjacent dining area sits among the large floor-to-ceiling windows that wrap around the front room. Master bedroom has spacious walk-in closet and beautiful bathroom with separate shower and tub plus two vanities. Second bedroom has en suite bath and third bedroom has French door access to back deck and garden which is perfect for al fresco dining and entertaining. One-car garage and one on-site parking space. All rooms wired for cable, FIOS, or Direct TV. Includes Nest thermostat and Ring doorbell. Central heat and air. Quiet street off of trendy Rose Ave. in "NoRo" neighborhood.