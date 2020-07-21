All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
204 RENNIE Avenue
204 RENNIE Avenue

204 Rennie Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

204 Rennie Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning 2018 remodel offers the most discerning person a wonderful place to call home. Enter through a welcoming sun soaked front deck leading to spacious open, airy and bright floor plan with high cathedral ceilings. Gourmet kitchen features high-end Thermador and Bosch appliances, wine cooler, oversized refrigerator, large farmhouse sink and quartz center island offering ample counter space. Adjacent dining area sits among the large floor-to-ceiling windows that wrap around the front room. Master bedroom has spacious walk-in closet and beautiful bathroom with separate shower and tub plus two vanities. Second bedroom has en suite bath and third bedroom has French door access to back deck and garden which is perfect for al fresco dining and entertaining. One-car garage and one on-site parking space. All rooms wired for cable, FIOS, or Direct TV. Includes Nest thermostat and Ring doorbell. Central heat and air. Quiet street off of trendy Rose Ave. in "NoRo" neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 204 RENNIE Avenue have any available units?
204 RENNIE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 204 RENNIE Avenue have?
Some of 204 RENNIE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 204 RENNIE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
204 RENNIE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 RENNIE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 204 RENNIE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 204 RENNIE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 204 RENNIE Avenue offers parking.
Does 204 RENNIE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 204 RENNIE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 RENNIE Avenue have a pool?
No, 204 RENNIE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 204 RENNIE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 204 RENNIE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 204 RENNIE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 204 RENNIE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
