Last updated January 4 2020 at 2:58 PM

2037 HOLLY HILL Terrace

2037 Holly Hill Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

2037 Holly Hill Terrace, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Stunning Spanish Contemporary Old Hollywood Glamour Home Totally Renovated & Brough Back To It's Original Splendor, Located In The Historic Whitley Heights Prime Celebrity Studded Neighborhood Showcasing 3Br's, 2Ba's & Featuring Modern Designer Elements Thru-out, Be Swept Away By The Architectural Details In This Gorgeous Open Living Room w/ FP, New Recessed LGT & Architectural Barrel Ceilings, New Lam. Wood Flrs, Arched Doorways & Period Fixtures, Gorgeous Dining Room w/ New Custom Chandelier & Tall View Barrel Window, New Kitchen w/ SS Appliances & Custom Glazed Maple Cabinets, Cozy Den, Beautiful Oversized Bedroom Suite Dwnstrs, 2 Other Bedroom Suites w/ New French Doors, French Windows Thru-out & WIC, Custom New Baths w/ Custom Tile, Shower, Fixtures & Claw Tub. Other Features Are New Plumbing, New Electrical, A/C & Heater, Paint, Doors, Windows, Etc. Private Oasis Bckyard w/Small Pool Spa, Right At The End of A Cul-De-Sac, 2 Car Gar & Drvway, Views Of City & Hollywood Sign.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2037 HOLLY HILL Terrace have any available units?
2037 HOLLY HILL Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2037 HOLLY HILL Terrace have?
Some of 2037 HOLLY HILL Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2037 HOLLY HILL Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
2037 HOLLY HILL Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2037 HOLLY HILL Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 2037 HOLLY HILL Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2037 HOLLY HILL Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 2037 HOLLY HILL Terrace offers parking.
Does 2037 HOLLY HILL Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2037 HOLLY HILL Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2037 HOLLY HILL Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 2037 HOLLY HILL Terrace has a pool.
Does 2037 HOLLY HILL Terrace have accessible units?
No, 2037 HOLLY HILL Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 2037 HOLLY HILL Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2037 HOLLY HILL Terrace has units with dishwashers.
