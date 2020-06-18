All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

20324 Paseo Meriana

20324 W Paseo Meriana · No Longer Available
Location

20324 W Paseo Meriana, Los Angeles, CA 91326
Porter Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
garage
Welcome to this incredible end unit in the prestigious, guard-gated community of Las Brisas in Aldea. Upon entry, you are greeted by custom floors. The cook's kitchen offers a large island, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinet space & more! The large living room boasts a ceiling fan & plenty of windows for natural light. Upstairs are 2 bedrooms, including an impressive master suite. The master suite offers a balcony w/ views, huge walk-in closet with organizers, upgraded master bathroom & more! Also upstairs is a loft area, perfect for a play room, home office or a home gym. Light & bright decor. Custom window treatments. 2 car attached garage. Laundry area inside the unit.Fridge, washer & dryer included. Walking distance to the sparkling & inviting community pool area. Located in the award-winning K-8 Porter Ranch Community School (per LAUSD School Finder website). Don't forget about the upcoming Vineyards shopping center, which is walking distance to this magnificent townhome. This is Porter Ranch living at its best!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20324 Paseo Meriana have any available units?
20324 Paseo Meriana doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 20324 Paseo Meriana have?
Some of 20324 Paseo Meriana's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20324 Paseo Meriana currently offering any rent specials?
20324 Paseo Meriana is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20324 Paseo Meriana pet-friendly?
No, 20324 Paseo Meriana is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 20324 Paseo Meriana offer parking?
Yes, 20324 Paseo Meriana offers parking.
Does 20324 Paseo Meriana have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20324 Paseo Meriana offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20324 Paseo Meriana have a pool?
Yes, 20324 Paseo Meriana has a pool.
Does 20324 Paseo Meriana have accessible units?
No, 20324 Paseo Meriana does not have accessible units.
Does 20324 Paseo Meriana have units with dishwashers?
No, 20324 Paseo Meriana does not have units with dishwashers.
