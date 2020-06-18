20324 Paseo Meriana

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool garage

Welcome to this incredible end unit in the prestigious, guard-gated community of Las Brisas in Aldea. Upon entry, you are greeted by custom floors. The cook's kitchen offers a large island, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinet space & more! The large living room boasts a ceiling fan & plenty of windows for natural light. Upstairs are 2 bedrooms, including an impressive master suite. The master suite offers a balcony w/ views, huge walk-in closet with organizers, upgraded master bathroom & more! Also upstairs is a loft area, perfect for a play room, home office or a home gym. Light & bright decor. Custom window treatments. 2 car attached garage. Laundry area inside the unit.Fridge, washer & dryer included. Walking distance to the sparkling & inviting community pool area. Located in the award-winning K-8 Porter Ranch Community School (per LAUSD School Finder website). Don't forget about the upcoming Vineyards shopping center, which is walking distance to this magnificent townhome. This is Porter Ranch living at its best!