2032 Gates Street

Amenities
Be the first to enjoy this brand new duplex in Lincoln Heights. Property offers 2 good-sized bedrooms , 1-3/4 bathrooms with stylish tile design throughout, new laminate wood and tile flooring, new double pane windows, spacious yard. Everything NEW, which includes a new stove, new range hood, new garbage disposal, and new refrigerator. Washer/dryer already hooked up, located outside building. Two assigned parking spaces. Convenient location, close to downtown, Lincoln Park, easy access to I-5, I-10 and the 110 freeway.