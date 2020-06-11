All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2032 Gates Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2032 Gates Street
Last updated June 19 2019 at 11:05 PM

2032 Gates Street

2032 Gates Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2032 Gates Street, Los Angeles, CA 90031
Lincoln Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Be the first to enjoy this brand new duplex in Lincoln Heights. Property offers 2 good-sized bedrooms , 1-3/4 bathrooms with stylish tile design throughout, new laminate wood and tile flooring, new double pane windows, spacious yard. Everything NEW, which includes a new stove, new range hood, new garbage disposal, and new refrigerator. Washer/dryer already hooked up, located outside building. Two assigned parking spaces. Convenient location, close to downtown, Lincoln Park, easy access to I-5, I-10 and the 110 freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2032 Gates Street have any available units?
2032 Gates Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2032 Gates Street have?
Some of 2032 Gates Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2032 Gates Street currently offering any rent specials?
2032 Gates Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2032 Gates Street pet-friendly?
No, 2032 Gates Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2032 Gates Street offer parking?
Yes, 2032 Gates Street offers parking.
Does 2032 Gates Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2032 Gates Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2032 Gates Street have a pool?
No, 2032 Gates Street does not have a pool.
Does 2032 Gates Street have accessible units?
No, 2032 Gates Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2032 Gates Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2032 Gates Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

WaterMarke Tower
705 W 9th St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Sunset Barrington Gardens
233 S Barrington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
3730 Dufresne Court
3730 Dufresne Court
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Griffin on Spring
755 South Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Versailles Koreatown
918 S Oxford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90006
IMT 5700
5700 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91411
Olympic by Windsor
936 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
6521 Shirley Ave
6521 Shirley Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91335

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College