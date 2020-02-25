All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated September 12 2019 at 3:15 AM

2028 Pennsylvania Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2028 Pennsylvania Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90033
Boyle Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
A renovated studio, 1 bath unit is now available! This spacious unit includes a refrigerator, range/oven, microwave and air conditioning in unit! There is also one uncovered parking spot. Community laundry on site. Located in Boyle Heights, walking distance to Mariachi Plaza, Memorial Hospital and close to the Metro Line. Easy access to 101, 10 and 5 freeways. Just minutes away from Downtown LA's best restaurants, bars and cafes such as Howlin' Ray's, The Pie Hole, Urth Caffe, Wurstk~che, Bestia, Bottega Louie and much much more! Pets okay with pet deposit. Come and see it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2028 PENNSYLVANIA Avenue have any available units?
2028 PENNSYLVANIA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2028 PENNSYLVANIA Avenue have?
Some of 2028 PENNSYLVANIA Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2028 PENNSYLVANIA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2028 PENNSYLVANIA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2028 PENNSYLVANIA Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2028 PENNSYLVANIA Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2028 PENNSYLVANIA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2028 PENNSYLVANIA Avenue offers parking.
Does 2028 PENNSYLVANIA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2028 PENNSYLVANIA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2028 PENNSYLVANIA Avenue have a pool?
No, 2028 PENNSYLVANIA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2028 PENNSYLVANIA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2028 PENNSYLVANIA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2028 PENNSYLVANIA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2028 PENNSYLVANIA Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
