Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 20230 Hamlin Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
20230 Hamlin Street
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:47 PM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
20230 Hamlin Street
20230 Hamlin Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Winnetka
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
20230 Hamlin Street, Los Angeles, CA 91306
Winnetka
Amenities
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
Room for Rent - One bedroom available for rent with roomates.
Please contact the agent for more details at 213-598-8528.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4129764)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 20230 Hamlin Street have any available units?
20230 Hamlin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 20230 Hamlin Street currently offering any rent specials?
20230 Hamlin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20230 Hamlin Street pet-friendly?
No, 20230 Hamlin Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 20230 Hamlin Street offer parking?
No, 20230 Hamlin Street does not offer parking.
Does 20230 Hamlin Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20230 Hamlin Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20230 Hamlin Street have a pool?
Yes, 20230 Hamlin Street has a pool.
Does 20230 Hamlin Street have accessible units?
No, 20230 Hamlin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 20230 Hamlin Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 20230 Hamlin Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20230 Hamlin Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 20230 Hamlin Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Park West
9400 La Tijera Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90045
1454 W. 3rd St
1454 W 3rd St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Union Lofts
325 W 8th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Catalina
3930 Laurel Canyon Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91604
8th and Hope
801 S Hope St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
One Santa Fe
300 S Santa Fe Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90013
5550 Wilshire at Miracle Mile
5550 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
The Azure
8719 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College