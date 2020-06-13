All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 20213 Oxnard Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
20213 Oxnard Street
Last updated November 11 2019 at 2:23 PM

20213 Oxnard Street

20213 Oxnard Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

20213 Oxnard Street, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Woodland Hills Mid-Century modern-- Huge lot with sparkling pool Pets considered Gorgeous remodel - Unfurnished--Remodeled throughout with attention to detail and no expense spared!

Pets considered...

Enter into your own private oasis--Clean simple lines with a zen atmosphere.

Amazing custom details throughout. Three bedrooms all with en-suite full bathrooms.

Drought resistant landscaping Lots of windows with amazing green views. Vaulted ceilings, custom modern light fixtures, must see to appreciate!

This one of a kind home also offers:

**Formal living room, dining area, three spacious bedrooms, and four bathrooms--1,975 sq. ft.
**Pool/Gardener included
**Chef's kitchen with all new stainless steel high-end appliances
**Separate interior laundry room
**Landscaped yard--with pool
**Interior bathed in natural light
**Gorgeous pool, patio and outdoor space
**Central AC/Heat
Note: No garage but gated parking for one car. Plenty of street parking right out front.

Text Tracy for a showing appointment (818) 625-2465 REAL ESTATE LICENSE NUMBER BRE #00876353

We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws.

(RLNE5072975)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20213 Oxnard Street have any available units?
20213 Oxnard Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 20213 Oxnard Street have?
Some of 20213 Oxnard Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20213 Oxnard Street currently offering any rent specials?
20213 Oxnard Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20213 Oxnard Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 20213 Oxnard Street is pet friendly.
Does 20213 Oxnard Street offer parking?
Yes, 20213 Oxnard Street offers parking.
Does 20213 Oxnard Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20213 Oxnard Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20213 Oxnard Street have a pool?
Yes, 20213 Oxnard Street has a pool.
Does 20213 Oxnard Street have accessible units?
No, 20213 Oxnard Street does not have accessible units.
Does 20213 Oxnard Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 20213 Oxnard Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

sunset vine
1555 Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Fiona
375 N La Cienega Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90048
3730 Dufresne Court
3730 Dufresne Court
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Piero
616 St Paul Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Wilshire Victoria Apartments
10700 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90024
The Marquee Apartments
12300 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91605
Windward Village
1720 Pacific Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90291
APEX. The One.
900 S Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College