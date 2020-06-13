20213 Oxnard Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Woodland Hills Mid-Century modern-- Huge lot with sparkling pool Pets considered Gorgeous remodel - Unfurnished--Remodeled throughout with attention to detail and no expense spared!



Pets considered...



Enter into your own private oasis--Clean simple lines with a zen atmosphere.



Amazing custom details throughout. Three bedrooms all with en-suite full bathrooms.



Drought resistant landscaping Lots of windows with amazing green views. Vaulted ceilings, custom modern light fixtures, must see to appreciate!



This one of a kind home also offers:



**Formal living room, dining area, three spacious bedrooms, and four bathrooms--1,975 sq. ft.

**Pool/Gardener included

**Chef's kitchen with all new stainless steel high-end appliances

**Separate interior laundry room

**Landscaped yard--with pool

**Interior bathed in natural light

**Gorgeous pool, patio and outdoor space

**Central AC/Heat

Note: No garage but gated parking for one car. Plenty of street parking right out front.



