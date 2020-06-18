201 E 108th Street

Amenities

Welcome home to this centrally-located 4 BD 1 BA Duplex in LA! This front unit features tile and laminate floors, fresh paint throughout, new blinds, large windows for an abundance of natural light. The kitchen features handsome wood cabinets, sleek granite counters and a new stove! All bedrooms come with large closets. Street parking only. Convenient to Willowbrook Park, Centennial High School, Vanguard Learning Center School, 110/105 FWY, library, park, Carson Mall, food, shopping, and more! Schedule a showing today!