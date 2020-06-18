All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 201 E 108th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
201 E 108th Street
Last updated November 28 2019 at 3:33 AM

201 E 108th Street

201 East 108th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

201 East 108th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90061
Congress Southeast

Amenities

granite counters
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
range
Property Amenities
Welcome home to this centrally-located 4 BD 1 BA Duplex in LA! This front unit features tile and laminate floors, fresh paint throughout, new blinds, large windows for an abundance of natural light. The kitchen features handsome wood cabinets, sleek granite counters and a new stove! All bedrooms come with large closets. Street parking only. Convenient to Willowbrook Park, Centennial High School, Vanguard Learning Center School, 110/105 FWY, library, park, Carson Mall, food, shopping, and more! Schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 E 108th Street have any available units?
201 E 108th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 201 E 108th Street currently offering any rent specials?
201 E 108th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 E 108th Street pet-friendly?
No, 201 E 108th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 201 E 108th Street offer parking?
No, 201 E 108th Street does not offer parking.
Does 201 E 108th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 E 108th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 E 108th Street have a pool?
No, 201 E 108th Street does not have a pool.
Does 201 E 108th Street have accessible units?
No, 201 E 108th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 201 E 108th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 201 E 108th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 201 E 108th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 201 E 108th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park West
9400 La Tijera Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westside on Butler
1845 Butler Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Sherman Circle
14645 Gault St
Los Angeles, CA 91405
Circa LA
1200 S Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Mosaic at Western Apartments Homes
21240 South Western Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90501
Weddington
11058 Chandler Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91601
R1
4151 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Silverlake Towers
3408 West Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90026

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College