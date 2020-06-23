2005 North BEACHWOOD Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar on-site laundry parking bbq/grill hot tub media room

Vacation Home accommodates 1 to 15 people overnight. Completely furnished in modern Hollywood style in sought after.walk able area of N. Beachwood Dr walk to restaurants, coffee shops, clubs, Gelson's Grocery, etc.-3b/2b Hardwood floors through out, with tile in the kitchen and bathrooms.Laundry room. Can park about 5 cars in the driveway. Property has also been completely updated, featuring: central heat & A/C, hardwood floors, 3 person Jacuzzi tub. Home features 3 large full size bedrooms, 2 of which have adjacent bonus rooms for office space that can be used for additional sleeping. areas A must see:) Can accommodation up to 14 people! Short or long term lease available. Also close to Griffith Park & Observatory, Hollywood Bowl, Greek Theater, Universal Studios and City Walk Hollywood & Vine. Near a bus stop so you can easily go to the Hotel W, and take the Metro to Santa Monica Beach, Pasadena, Downtown LA and much more! Great set up for vacation, corporate housing, roommates, etc