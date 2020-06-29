All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 30 2020 at 6:07 AM

20027 Livorno Way

20027 Livorno Way · No Longer Available
Location

20027 Livorno Way, Los Angeles, CA 91326
Porter Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to the prestigious, gated Tuscany community. Resort living at it’s best. Upon entering this magnificent residence, you are greeted by custom floors downstairs. The cook's kitchen boasting granite counters w/ granite backsplash, newer stainless steel appliances, pantry & more! Cozy living room w/ built-in media niche. Dining area. Upstairs, you will find 3 large bedrooms including an impressive master suite, The master suite offers a large walk-in closet. Custom shutters & window treatments. Upgraded carpet. Private patio great for entertaining friends and family. 2 car attached garage. “Located a block north of the new Vineyards at Porter Ranch”...your destination for fine dining* shopping* & entertainment!!! You will truly appreciate California living Tuscan style!!! ! Last but not least, the excellent Porter Ranch community school / YMCA & easy access to the 118 FWY make this the ideal place to call home. Home also comes with washer & brand new dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20027 Livorno Way have any available units?
20027 Livorno Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 20027 Livorno Way have?
Some of 20027 Livorno Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20027 Livorno Way currently offering any rent specials?
20027 Livorno Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20027 Livorno Way pet-friendly?
No, 20027 Livorno Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 20027 Livorno Way offer parking?
Yes, 20027 Livorno Way offers parking.
Does 20027 Livorno Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20027 Livorno Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20027 Livorno Way have a pool?
No, 20027 Livorno Way does not have a pool.
Does 20027 Livorno Way have accessible units?
No, 20027 Livorno Way does not have accessible units.
Does 20027 Livorno Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 20027 Livorno Way does not have units with dishwashers.
