20027 Livorno Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to the prestigious, gated Tuscany community. Resort living at it’s best. Upon entering this magnificent residence, you are greeted by custom floors downstairs. The cook's kitchen boasting granite counters w/ granite backsplash, newer stainless steel appliances, pantry & more! Cozy living room w/ built-in media niche. Dining area. Upstairs, you will find 3 large bedrooms including an impressive master suite, The master suite offers a large walk-in closet. Custom shutters & window treatments. Upgraded carpet. Private patio great for entertaining friends and family. 2 car attached garage. “Located a block north of the new Vineyards at Porter Ranch”...your destination for fine dining* shopping* & entertainment!!! You will truly appreciate California living Tuscan style!!! ! Last but not least, the excellent Porter Ranch community school / YMCA & easy access to the 118 FWY make this the ideal place to call home. Home also comes with washer & brand new dryer.