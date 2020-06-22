All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 19738 Septo Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
19738 Septo Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

19738 Septo Street

19738 W Septo St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Chatsworth
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

19738 W Septo St, Los Angeles, CA 91311
Chatsworth

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Strategically situated in an elite Chatsworth Neighborhood, this beautiful home is designed specifically for luxurious family living. Only a stones throw from Egremont Preschool and Elementary, Chaminade Middle School, and the Metro line, makes this neighborhood exceptionally convenient. You can drive into the three car mechanic's garage, or access the ample additional parking in the front. Currently in A+ move in condition, with a brand new roof and upgraded improvements throughout. You'll enjoy five bedrooms and four baths, a formal dining area, Chef's kitchen, sitting room, living room, and studio area. The interior is a sprawling 2,938 square feet. You'll also find yourself enjoying the pool, jacuzzi and surrounding amenities in the huge entertainers yard. Nothing has been overlooked in this choice Luxurious Family Home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19738 Septo Street have any available units?
19738 Septo Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 19738 Septo Street currently offering any rent specials?
19738 Septo Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19738 Septo Street pet-friendly?
No, 19738 Septo Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 19738 Septo Street offer parking?
Yes, 19738 Septo Street does offer parking.
Does 19738 Septo Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19738 Septo Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19738 Septo Street have a pool?
Yes, 19738 Septo Street has a pool.
Does 19738 Septo Street have accessible units?
No, 19738 Septo Street does not have accessible units.
Does 19738 Septo Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 19738 Septo Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19738 Septo Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 19738 Septo Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

843 N Orange Drive
843 North Orange Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90038
eaves Los Feliz
3100 Riverside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90027
The Madrid
8655 Belford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Indie Westside
3740 Keystone Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Verse Hollywood
1530 N Poinsettia Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90046
LA Plaza Village
555 North Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90012
IMT 5700
5700 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91411
816 S. Park View
816 South Park View Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College