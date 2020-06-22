19738 Septo Street

Amenities

Strategically situated in an elite Chatsworth Neighborhood, this beautiful home is designed specifically for luxurious family living. Only a stones throw from Egremont Preschool and Elementary, Chaminade Middle School, and the Metro line, makes this neighborhood exceptionally convenient. You can drive into the three car mechanic's garage, or access the ample additional parking in the front. Currently in A+ move in condition, with a brand new roof and upgraded improvements throughout. You'll enjoy five bedrooms and four baths, a formal dining area, Chef's kitchen, sitting room, living room, and studio area. The interior is a sprawling 2,938 square feet. You'll also find yourself enjoying the pool, jacuzzi and surrounding amenities in the huge entertainers yard. Nothing has been overlooked in this choice Luxurious Family Home.