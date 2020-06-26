1948 North AVENUE 51

Amenities

Love the night life on York Blvd? Want to head into Eagle Rock to enjoy all the shops and eateries on Colorado Blvd? Then this is the perfect location for you to enjoy the best of Northeast LA! Located on a quiet street right in the middle of Highland Park and Eagle Rock, you can easily take your pick of spots to explore. Featuring two bedrooms, one bath, this charming home has hardwood floors throughout, a spacious living room and many tasteful updates. The bathroom has been recently remodeled, there are new appliances (including stackable laundry unit) in the kitchen, a freshly painted interior, new lighting fixtures installed, and new central air and heat. The back yard is newly landscaped and offers a low maintenance outdoor space with a patio that is perfect for hosting summer barbecues. The corner lot has a detached two car garage, and plenty of parking. Welcome home!