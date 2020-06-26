All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 6 2019 at 3:53 AM

1948 North AVENUE 51

1948 North Avenue 51 · No Longer Available
Location

1948 North Avenue 51, Los Angeles, CA 90042
Eagle Rock

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Love the night life on York Blvd? Want to head into Eagle Rock to enjoy all the shops and eateries on Colorado Blvd? Then this is the perfect location for you to enjoy the best of Northeast LA! Located on a quiet street right in the middle of Highland Park and Eagle Rock, you can easily take your pick of spots to explore. Featuring two bedrooms, one bath, this charming home has hardwood floors throughout, a spacious living room and many tasteful updates. The bathroom has been recently remodeled, there are new appliances (including stackable laundry unit) in the kitchen, a freshly painted interior, new lighting fixtures installed, and new central air and heat. The back yard is newly landscaped and offers a low maintenance outdoor space with a patio that is perfect for hosting summer barbecues. The corner lot has a detached two car garage, and plenty of parking. Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1948 North AVENUE 51 have any available units?
1948 North AVENUE 51 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1948 North AVENUE 51 have?
Some of 1948 North AVENUE 51's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1948 North AVENUE 51 currently offering any rent specials?
1948 North AVENUE 51 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1948 North AVENUE 51 pet-friendly?
No, 1948 North AVENUE 51 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1948 North AVENUE 51 offer parking?
Yes, 1948 North AVENUE 51 offers parking.
Does 1948 North AVENUE 51 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1948 North AVENUE 51 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1948 North AVENUE 51 have a pool?
No, 1948 North AVENUE 51 does not have a pool.
Does 1948 North AVENUE 51 have accessible units?
No, 1948 North AVENUE 51 does not have accessible units.
Does 1948 North AVENUE 51 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1948 North AVENUE 51 does not have units with dishwashers.
