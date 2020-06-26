All apartments in Los Angeles
1943 TAMARIND AVE #103

1943 Tamarind Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1943 Tamarind Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
LOVELY 2BR/ 2BA IN THE HEART OF HOLLYWOOD\'S FRANKLIN VILLAGE AREA! PARKING INCLUDED!
This place is a D R E A M! Amazing location, squeaky clean, and brand-new, modern interiors! The building\'s exterior is also getting a makeover (New landscaping a beautiful new coat of paint coming soon.)!!!
As you enter, you\'ll find the kitchen with stainless steel appliances, tons of smart storage, and a breakfast bar window that looks into the main living room. Set up bar stools at the counter or you have room for a dining room table. There\'s a large balcony off the living room, and this rad pad also comes with its own fireplace- Set the mood on those cozy LA Winter nights!
Two bedrooms that can both easily fit a King bed and comes with ample closet space. Two full bathrooms, too! Modern finishes throughout- grays and cool tones to set the scene for a peaceful, serene home.
Right outside your door is Gelson\'s Market, The Oaks Gourmet, Van Leeuwen Ice Cream (They have vegan flavors!), UCB (Live comedy!), Daily Plantet Bookstore, and more! Close access to the Hollywood Freeway!
Easy to show. Contact LBA to see before you miss out on this sweet spot.
THREE UNITS AVAILABLE AT THIS PROPERTY! INQUIRE FOR DETAILS.

12 month lease
First month and deposit due at signing (Signing to take place within 48 hours of approval)
Pets considered with additional deposit
Water, trash, and gardening paid by Landlord. Tenant responsible for other utilities costs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1943 TAMARIND AVE #103 have any available units?
1943 TAMARIND AVE #103 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1943 TAMARIND AVE #103 have?
Some of 1943 TAMARIND AVE #103's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1943 TAMARIND AVE #103 currently offering any rent specials?
1943 TAMARIND AVE #103 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1943 TAMARIND AVE #103 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1943 TAMARIND AVE #103 is pet friendly.
Does 1943 TAMARIND AVE #103 offer parking?
Yes, 1943 TAMARIND AVE #103 offers parking.
Does 1943 TAMARIND AVE #103 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1943 TAMARIND AVE #103 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1943 TAMARIND AVE #103 have a pool?
No, 1943 TAMARIND AVE #103 does not have a pool.
Does 1943 TAMARIND AVE #103 have accessible units?
No, 1943 TAMARIND AVE #103 does not have accessible units.
Does 1943 TAMARIND AVE #103 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1943 TAMARIND AVE #103 does not have units with dishwashers.

