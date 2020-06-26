1943 TAMARIND AVE #103

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

LOVELY 2BR/ 2BA IN THE HEART OF HOLLYWOOD\'S FRANKLIN VILLAGE AREA! PARKING INCLUDED!

This place is a D R E A M! Amazing location, squeaky clean, and brand-new, modern interiors! The building\'s exterior is also getting a makeover (New landscaping a beautiful new coat of paint coming soon.)!!!

As you enter, you\'ll find the kitchen with stainless steel appliances, tons of smart storage, and a breakfast bar window that looks into the main living room. Set up bar stools at the counter or you have room for a dining room table. There\'s a large balcony off the living room, and this rad pad also comes with its own fireplace- Set the mood on those cozy LA Winter nights!

Two bedrooms that can both easily fit a King bed and comes with ample closet space. Two full bathrooms, too! Modern finishes throughout- grays and cool tones to set the scene for a peaceful, serene home.

Right outside your door is Gelson\'s Market, The Oaks Gourmet, Van Leeuwen Ice Cream (They have vegan flavors!), UCB (Live comedy!), Daily Plantet Bookstore, and more! Close access to the Hollywood Freeway!

Easy to show. Contact LBA to see before you miss out on this sweet spot.

THREE UNITS AVAILABLE AT THIS PROPERTY! INQUIRE FOR DETAILS.



12 month lease

First month and deposit due at signing (Signing to take place within 48 hours of approval)

Pets considered with additional deposit

Water, trash, and gardening paid by Landlord. Tenant responsible for other utilities costs.