1940 Carmen Avenue

Beautiful Hollywood apartment located in a quiet professional neighborhood just blocks from all that fun and exciting Hollywood has to offer, luxuriously furnished by a famous interior designer, close to all amenities, restaurants, theaters, trails, and freeway. Short term options offered at different prices for short term rates.Minimum lease 3 months. Price is $3035 6-12 months lease,$3200 3-6 months lease. All utilities, even wifi included in price! P1 cleaning per month included. Perfect location to all of LA's hot spots! Contact Ceylan Tecimer 949-500-3045

