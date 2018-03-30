All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 19345 Collier Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
19345 Collier Street
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:29 AM

19345 Collier Street

19345 Collier Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Tarzana
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

19345 Collier Street, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
new construction
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
media room
new construction
pet friendly
Fully furnished! Short Term Lease! New Construction! Nearly 17,000 sf flat gated lot with 6,200 feet of living space. This Modern Masterpiece has an abundance of features. Enter through a 12 ft double door to a bright and radiant open floor plan. Formal living room w/fireplace, formal dining room, theater room, wine bar, and a guest bedroom & bath, and a powder room, wine cellar, kitchen and Dining Area is one Great Room. 3 pairs of sliding doors open up to a spacious backyard w/a lush lawn, pool, spa, & BBQ. High ceilings, and 40 Ft pocket sliding doors that allow seamless entry and exit to the backyard. This stately property boasts Five en-suite bedrooms, all of which have a private balcony and walk-in closets, 6 bathrooms, a movie theater, and spacious loft! The right wing of the home encompasses the dining area and custom kitchen features that offers a pair of waterfall edge quartz counters, islands breakfast area and a remarkable view of the resort style backyard - a perfect complement to your morning coffee. Make your way to the upper level that encompasses the master suite and 4 en-suite bedrooms. The master bedroom boasts two walk-in closets, vanity, and a spa-like bathroom that exudes the finest finishes. The entertainer’s backyard is built for the LA lifestyle, offering a luminous pool & Jacuzzi, two covered sitting areas, built in BBQ with a refrigerator and counter seating, and an abundance of space for your pets to enjoy the summer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19345 Collier Street have any available units?
19345 Collier Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 19345 Collier Street have?
Some of 19345 Collier Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19345 Collier Street currently offering any rent specials?
19345 Collier Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19345 Collier Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 19345 Collier Street is pet friendly.
Does 19345 Collier Street offer parking?
No, 19345 Collier Street does not offer parking.
Does 19345 Collier Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19345 Collier Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19345 Collier Street have a pool?
Yes, 19345 Collier Street has a pool.
Does 19345 Collier Street have accessible units?
No, 19345 Collier Street does not have accessible units.
Does 19345 Collier Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 19345 Collier Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

sunset vine
1555 Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Met Lofts
1050 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Next on Sixth
620 South Virgil Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Union Lofts
325 W 8th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
1000 Grand by Windsor
1000 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Eastway
8740 La Tijera Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Ava Studio City
10979 Bluffside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Halsted
18402 W Halsted St
Los Angeles, CA 91325

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College