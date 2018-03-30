19345 Collier Street

Amenities

Fully furnished! Short Term Lease! New Construction! Nearly 17,000 sf flat gated lot with 6,200 feet of living space. This Modern Masterpiece has an abundance of features. Enter through a 12 ft double door to a bright and radiant open floor plan. Formal living room w/fireplace, formal dining room, theater room, wine bar, and a guest bedroom & bath, and a powder room, wine cellar, kitchen and Dining Area is one Great Room. 3 pairs of sliding doors open up to a spacious backyard w/a lush lawn, pool, spa, & BBQ. High ceilings, and 40 Ft pocket sliding doors that allow seamless entry and exit to the backyard. This stately property boasts Five en-suite bedrooms, all of which have a private balcony and walk-in closets, 6 bathrooms, a movie theater, and spacious loft! The right wing of the home encompasses the dining area and custom kitchen features that offers a pair of waterfall edge quartz counters, islands breakfast area and a remarkable view of the resort style backyard - a perfect complement to your morning coffee. Make your way to the upper level that encompasses the master suite and 4 en-suite bedrooms. The master bedroom boasts two walk-in closets, vanity, and a spa-like bathroom that exudes the finest finishes. The entertainer’s backyard is built for the LA lifestyle, offering a luminous pool & Jacuzzi, two covered sitting areas, built in BBQ with a refrigerator and counter seating, and an abundance of space for your pets to enjoy the summer.