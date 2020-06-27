1911 SILVERWOOD Lane

Amenities

Available for lease, this updated home in Eagle Rock places you on a scenic hillside cul-de-sac with magnificent views. The airy, open layout impresses with soaring ceilings, skylights and oversized windows framing dramatic vistas. Hard surface flooring flows underfoot and there's seamless access to a balcony, your breezy spot for morning coffee against a backdrop of epic views. In the open kitchen find a full-height subway tile backsplash and stainless appliances. Three bedrooms include the tranquil Master retreat with built-in storage and an elegant bath; the versatile downstairs den opens to a covered viewing deck. Amenities include Tesla solar panels, laundry, central heat + air, and a two-car garage. Located in a desirable public school district, you are minutes from the happening scene along York Boulevard in Highland Park, with options that include Collage Coffee, Donut Friend, The Offbeat, Joy, Town Pizza and more. Pasadena, Glendale, Burbank and DTLA are within easy reach.