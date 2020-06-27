All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1911 SILVERWOOD Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1911 SILVERWOOD Lane
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

1911 SILVERWOOD Lane

1911 Silverwood Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1911 Silverwood Lane, Los Angeles, CA 90042
Eagle Rock

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available for lease, this updated home in Eagle Rock places you on a scenic hillside cul-de-sac with magnificent views. The airy, open layout impresses with soaring ceilings, skylights and oversized windows framing dramatic vistas. Hard surface flooring flows underfoot and there's seamless access to a balcony, your breezy spot for morning coffee against a backdrop of epic views. In the open kitchen find a full-height subway tile backsplash and stainless appliances. Three bedrooms include the tranquil Master retreat with built-in storage and an elegant bath; the versatile downstairs den opens to a covered viewing deck. Amenities include Tesla solar panels, laundry, central heat + air, and a two-car garage. Located in a desirable public school district, you are minutes from the happening scene along York Boulevard in Highland Park, with options that include Collage Coffee, Donut Friend, The Offbeat, Joy, Town Pizza and more. Pasadena, Glendale, Burbank and DTLA are within easy reach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1911 SILVERWOOD Lane have any available units?
1911 SILVERWOOD Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1911 SILVERWOOD Lane have?
Some of 1911 SILVERWOOD Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1911 SILVERWOOD Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1911 SILVERWOOD Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1911 SILVERWOOD Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1911 SILVERWOOD Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1911 SILVERWOOD Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1911 SILVERWOOD Lane offers parking.
Does 1911 SILVERWOOD Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1911 SILVERWOOD Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1911 SILVERWOOD Lane have a pool?
No, 1911 SILVERWOOD Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1911 SILVERWOOD Lane have accessible units?
No, 1911 SILVERWOOD Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1911 SILVERWOOD Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1911 SILVERWOOD Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mar Vista Lofts
3992 S Inglewood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90056
3754 South Sepulveda
3754 Sepulveda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Accent
5550 Grosvenor Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Wilshire Victoria Apartments
10700 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90024
5611 Carlton Way
5611 Carlton Way
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Mira
21425 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Lake Balboa
15716 Saticoy Street
Los Angeles, CA 91406
The Met
950 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College