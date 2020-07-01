All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1908 South PALM GROVE Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1908 South PALM GROVE Avenue
Last updated November 3 2019 at 12:05 AM

1908 South PALM GROVE Avenue

1908 South Palm Grove Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1908 South Palm Grove Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90016
Mid City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1 of 3 Stunning newly fully remodeled leases available in a 3-unit triplex in mid city! This property features a very large 3BED/2.5BATH UPSTAIRS unit with panoramic city and Hollywood sign views. Extra large terrace off living room perfect for relaxing and entertaining. Each unit showcases an incredible open floor plan w/ modern elements, new kitchen cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, ample closet space, abundant natural light, new windows, central A/C & heat, recessed lighting, wood flooring throughout and much more. Additional features incl motorized gated entry, ample driveway parking & optional storage garage, motion detected exterior lighting, updated plumbing & electrical, washer/dryer, tankless water heater, new driveway & large private landscaped yard. Brand new appliances, refrigerator, washer/dryer, microwave included! Located walking distance to restaurants, shopping and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1908 South PALM GROVE Avenue have any available units?
1908 South PALM GROVE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1908 South PALM GROVE Avenue have?
Some of 1908 South PALM GROVE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1908 South PALM GROVE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1908 South PALM GROVE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1908 South PALM GROVE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1908 South PALM GROVE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1908 South PALM GROVE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1908 South PALM GROVE Avenue offers parking.
Does 1908 South PALM GROVE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1908 South PALM GROVE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1908 South PALM GROVE Avenue have a pool?
No, 1908 South PALM GROVE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1908 South PALM GROVE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1908 South PALM GROVE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1908 South PALM GROVE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1908 South PALM GROVE Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Roy
3644 Overland Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Hikari
375 E 2nd St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Boulevard on Wilshire
5353 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Alina
700 West 9th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015
AVA North Hollywood
5077 Lankershim Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Solimar
1500 W Pacific Coast Hwy
Los Angeles, CA 90710
NoHo Gallery
11005 Morrison St
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Silverlake Towers
3408 West Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90026

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College