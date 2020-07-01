1908 South PALM GROVE Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

1 of 3 Stunning newly fully remodeled leases available in a 3-unit triplex in mid city! This property features a very large 3BED/2.5BATH UPSTAIRS unit with panoramic city and Hollywood sign views. Extra large terrace off living room perfect for relaxing and entertaining. Each unit showcases an incredible open floor plan w/ modern elements, new kitchen cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, ample closet space, abundant natural light, new windows, central A/C & heat, recessed lighting, wood flooring throughout and much more. Additional features incl motorized gated entry, ample driveway parking & optional storage garage, motion detected exterior lighting, updated plumbing & electrical, washer/dryer, tankless water heater, new driveway & large private landscaped yard. Brand new appliances, refrigerator, washer/dryer, microwave included! Located walking distance to restaurants, shopping and more!