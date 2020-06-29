All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 18 2019 at 2:23 AM

1874 SUNSET PLAZA Drive

1874 Sunset Plaza Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1874 Sunset Plaza Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Cool ,light bright house in the Sunset Plaza Hills,great views ,open plan ,5 mins from shops and restaurants on Sunset Blvd .This is a great for young celeb .easy to show.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1874 SUNSET PLAZA Drive have any available units?
1874 SUNSET PLAZA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1874 SUNSET PLAZA Drive have?
Some of 1874 SUNSET PLAZA Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1874 SUNSET PLAZA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1874 SUNSET PLAZA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1874 SUNSET PLAZA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1874 SUNSET PLAZA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1874 SUNSET PLAZA Drive offer parking?
No, 1874 SUNSET PLAZA Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1874 SUNSET PLAZA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1874 SUNSET PLAZA Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1874 SUNSET PLAZA Drive have a pool?
No, 1874 SUNSET PLAZA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1874 SUNSET PLAZA Drive have accessible units?
No, 1874 SUNSET PLAZA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1874 SUNSET PLAZA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1874 SUNSET PLAZA Drive has units with dishwashers.
