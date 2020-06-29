Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1874 SUNSET PLAZA Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1874 SUNSET PLAZA Drive
Last updated June 18 2019 at 2:23 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1874 SUNSET PLAZA Drive
1874 Sunset Plaza Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Bel Air-Beverly Crest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1874 Sunset Plaza Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Bel Air-Beverly Crest
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
bbq/grill
ice maker
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Cool ,light bright house in the Sunset Plaza Hills,great views ,open plan ,5 mins from shops and restaurants on Sunset Blvd .This is a great for young celeb .easy to show.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1874 SUNSET PLAZA Drive have any available units?
1874 SUNSET PLAZA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1874 SUNSET PLAZA Drive have?
Some of 1874 SUNSET PLAZA Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1874 SUNSET PLAZA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1874 SUNSET PLAZA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1874 SUNSET PLAZA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1874 SUNSET PLAZA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 1874 SUNSET PLAZA Drive offer parking?
No, 1874 SUNSET PLAZA Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1874 SUNSET PLAZA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1874 SUNSET PLAZA Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1874 SUNSET PLAZA Drive have a pool?
No, 1874 SUNSET PLAZA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1874 SUNSET PLAZA Drive have accessible units?
No, 1874 SUNSET PLAZA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1874 SUNSET PLAZA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1874 SUNSET PLAZA Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Best Cities for Families 2019
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Westside Apartments
3165 Sawtelle Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
717 Olympic
717 W Olympic Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90015
BLVD Apartments
5911- 5917 Reseda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91356
Milano Lofts
609 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Encino Garden
17730-40 Burbank Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91316
Wilshire Royale
2619 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Azure The Residences
11900 Courtleigh Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90066
NMS 1759
1759 Beloit Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedroom Apartments
Los Angeles 2 Bedroom Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Apartments
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Los Angeles
North Hollywood
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Northridge
Sherman Oaks
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College