Last updated March 25 2020 at 4:44 PM

18645 Hatteras

18645 Hatteras Street · No Longer Available
Location

18645 Hatteras Street, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
fireplace
sauna
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
sauna
Don't miss this one-of-a-kind studio rental in a beautiful complex. The grounds are full of trees, grass, and water fountains that contribute to the serenity and peacefulness surrounding the studio. It comes with a folding Murphy bed, closets for storage and a kitchen with a refrigerator, oven and cabinet space. There is even a working gas fireplace in the sitting area. The complex has plenty of amenities including a pool, spa, sauna, on-site laundry room, BBQs, and more! It's a short drive to freeways and walking distance to public transportation. Its also close to supermarkets and shopping centers. The unit comes with one reserved parking spot in a gated lot and HOA Covers Gas and Water.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18645 Hatteras have any available units?
18645 Hatteras doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 18645 Hatteras have?
Some of 18645 Hatteras's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18645 Hatteras currently offering any rent specials?
18645 Hatteras is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18645 Hatteras pet-friendly?
No, 18645 Hatteras is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 18645 Hatteras offer parking?
Yes, 18645 Hatteras offers parking.
Does 18645 Hatteras have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18645 Hatteras does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18645 Hatteras have a pool?
Yes, 18645 Hatteras has a pool.
Does 18645 Hatteras have accessible units?
No, 18645 Hatteras does not have accessible units.
Does 18645 Hatteras have units with dishwashers?
No, 18645 Hatteras does not have units with dishwashers.

