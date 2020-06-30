18645 Hatteras

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill hot tub sauna

Don't miss this one-of-a-kind studio rental in a beautiful complex. The grounds are full of trees, grass, and water fountains that contribute to the serenity and peacefulness surrounding the studio. It comes with a folding Murphy bed, closets for storage and a kitchen with a refrigerator, oven and cabinet space. There is even a working gas fireplace in the sitting area. The complex has plenty of amenities including a pool, spa, sauna, on-site laundry room, BBQs, and more! It's a short drive to freeways and walking distance to public transportation. Its also close to supermarkets and shopping centers. The unit comes with one reserved parking spot in a gated lot and HOA Covers Gas and Water.