18427 Vincennes Street, Unit 36

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Beautifully landscaped 52 unit complex, quiet and relaxing. Newly remodeled upstairs, end unit with private stairway entry!! 2 Bed 2 Bath condo, in quiet security complex. This unit is located near the pool and spa with quick access to the security garage. The master bedroom has a custom built walk in closet allowing twice its normal space. All the bedrooms come with ceiling fans. Kitchen comes with all appliances and upgraded faucets and fixtures. Vaulted ceiling with recess lighting, brand new wood flooring and paint throughout the unit. Unit includes central A/c and heat with a separate laundry room in the unit. Laundry room comes with a washer dryer. Easy access to secured subterranean garage with 2 tandem parking spaces. A lot of storage space within unit. Unit includes water and trash

Unit is close walking distance to restaurants, shopping center and CSUN. Easy access to freeways and transportation such as the Metro Bus line.