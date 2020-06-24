All apartments in Los Angeles
Location

18427 Vincennes Street, Los Angeles, CA 91325
Northridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Beautifully landscaped 52 unit complex, quiet and relaxing. Newly remodeled upstairs, end unit with private stairway entry!! 2 Bed 2 Bath condo, in quiet security complex. This unit is located near the pool and spa with quick access to the security garage. The master bedroom has a custom built walk in closet allowing twice its normal space. All the bedrooms come with ceiling fans. Kitchen comes with all appliances and upgraded faucets and fixtures. Vaulted ceiling with recess lighting, brand new wood flooring and paint throughout the unit. Unit includes central A/c and heat with a separate laundry room in the unit. Laundry room comes with a washer dryer. Easy access to secured subterranean garage with 2 tandem parking spaces. A lot of storage space within unit. Unit includes water and trash
Unit is close walking distance to restaurants, shopping center and CSUN. Easy access to freeways and transportation such as the Metro Bus line.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18427 Vincennes Street, Unit 36 have any available units?
18427 Vincennes Street, Unit 36 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 18427 Vincennes Street, Unit 36 have?
Some of 18427 Vincennes Street, Unit 36's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18427 Vincennes Street, Unit 36 currently offering any rent specials?
18427 Vincennes Street, Unit 36 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18427 Vincennes Street, Unit 36 pet-friendly?
Yes, 18427 Vincennes Street, Unit 36 is pet friendly.
Does 18427 Vincennes Street, Unit 36 offer parking?
Yes, 18427 Vincennes Street, Unit 36 offers parking.
Does 18427 Vincennes Street, Unit 36 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18427 Vincennes Street, Unit 36 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18427 Vincennes Street, Unit 36 have a pool?
Yes, 18427 Vincennes Street, Unit 36 has a pool.
Does 18427 Vincennes Street, Unit 36 have accessible units?
No, 18427 Vincennes Street, Unit 36 does not have accessible units.
Does 18427 Vincennes Street, Unit 36 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18427 Vincennes Street, Unit 36 has units with dishwashers.
