Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1839 N Normandie Avenue
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:08 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1839 N Normandie Avenue
1839 Normandie Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1839 Normandie Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park
Amenities
dishwasher
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Remodel one bedroom one bath ready for a new tenant great location.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1839 N Normandie Avenue have any available units?
1839 N Normandie Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 1839 N Normandie Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1839 N Normandie Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1839 N Normandie Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1839 N Normandie Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 1839 N Normandie Avenue offer parking?
No, 1839 N Normandie Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1839 N Normandie Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1839 N Normandie Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1839 N Normandie Avenue have a pool?
No, 1839 N Normandie Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1839 N Normandie Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1839 N Normandie Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1839 N Normandie Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1839 N Normandie Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1839 N Normandie Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1839 N Normandie Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
