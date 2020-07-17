All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 18 2020 at 7:30 AM

18314 Columbus Cir

18314 Columbus Circle · (818) 546-8744
Location

18314 Columbus Circle, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$6,795

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 4430 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This 4,300 +. Sq-Ft 2 Story is located inside a highly coveted gated community in the City of Tarzana. Warm Modern touches throughout the home include 5 Bedrooms,5 Bathrooms, Spacious Family Rooms & a Two Car Garage; Hardwood/Tile Floors throughout w/ Carpeted Bedrooms, 2 Fireplaces. Gourmet Kitchen Features include a Stainless Steel Refrigerator, dishwasher, double oven, Microwave & Pantry. Separated Master bedroom suite with balcony includes a fireplace, spacious walk in closet, Vanity,tub, dual sinks & shower; The separated 4 Formal bedrooms include their own bathrooms on each floor. Backyard is accessible from family/dining areas for entertaining and much more; Home is conveniently located to the 101, Ventura Blvd shops and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18314 Columbus Cir have any available units?
18314 Columbus Cir has a unit available for $6,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 18314 Columbus Cir have?
Some of 18314 Columbus Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18314 Columbus Cir currently offering any rent specials?
18314 Columbus Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18314 Columbus Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 18314 Columbus Cir is pet friendly.
Does 18314 Columbus Cir offer parking?
Yes, 18314 Columbus Cir offers parking.
Does 18314 Columbus Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18314 Columbus Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18314 Columbus Cir have a pool?
No, 18314 Columbus Cir does not have a pool.
Does 18314 Columbus Cir have accessible units?
No, 18314 Columbus Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 18314 Columbus Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18314 Columbus Cir has units with dishwashers.
