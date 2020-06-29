18301 Rinaldi St.

Amenities

Porter Ranch 3+2.5 w/views, garage + gated RV parking! (18301 Rinaldi) - Available FOR LEASE + ready for MOVE IN! Two-story Porter Ranch property with so much to offer. Features include: 3BR + 2.5BA floorplan w/over 1800 SQF of space; living room w/open, wood beam ceilings + fireplace; formal dining area; kitchen w/tons of counter space, breakfast bar + stove/oven included; breakfast room; upstairs master suite w/full bath, private balcony + walk-in closet; guest bedrooms share jack + jill bathroom w/double sinks; central heat + air; washer + dryer provided; gated, 2 car garage, driveway + RV parking; sorry, no pets allowed. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5429925)