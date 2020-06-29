All apartments in Los Angeles
18301 Rinaldi St.
Last updated February 19 2020 at 1:45 PM

18301 Rinaldi St.

18301 Rinaldi Street · No Longer Available
Location

18301 Rinaldi Street, Los Angeles, CA 91326
Porter Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Porter Ranch 3+2.5 w/views, garage + gated RV parking! (18301 Rinaldi) - Available FOR LEASE + ready for MOVE IN! Two-story Porter Ranch property with so much to offer. Features include: 3BR + 2.5BA floorplan w/over 1800 SQF of space; living room w/open, wood beam ceilings + fireplace; formal dining area; kitchen w/tons of counter space, breakfast bar + stove/oven included; breakfast room; upstairs master suite w/full bath, private balcony + walk-in closet; guest bedrooms share jack + jill bathroom w/double sinks; central heat + air; washer + dryer provided; gated, 2 car garage, driveway + RV parking; sorry, no pets allowed. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5429925)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18301 Rinaldi St. have any available units?
18301 Rinaldi St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 18301 Rinaldi St. have?
Some of 18301 Rinaldi St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18301 Rinaldi St. currently offering any rent specials?
18301 Rinaldi St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18301 Rinaldi St. pet-friendly?
No, 18301 Rinaldi St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 18301 Rinaldi St. offer parking?
Yes, 18301 Rinaldi St. offers parking.
Does 18301 Rinaldi St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18301 Rinaldi St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18301 Rinaldi St. have a pool?
No, 18301 Rinaldi St. does not have a pool.
Does 18301 Rinaldi St. have accessible units?
No, 18301 Rinaldi St. does not have accessible units.
Does 18301 Rinaldi St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 18301 Rinaldi St. does not have units with dishwashers.

