All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 18273 ROSITA Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
18273 ROSITA Street
Last updated August 23 2019 at 6:58 AM

18273 ROSITA Street

18273 Rosita Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Tarzana
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

18273 Rosita Street, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful one story contemporary home south of Ventura Blvd. This home features a large open living area, that flows effortlessly through sliding glass doors to a lush and well-manicured backyard, mature fruit trees, and gazebo. The kitchen features granite countertops, plenty of storage space, and a breakfast nook. This 3 bedroom home, with 2 baths is perfect for anyone looking for a well maintained home in a prime location of Tarzana. The home comes equipped with washer and dryer, nest central air system, dishwasher, gas stove-top and oven, microwave, and a new refrigerator. The master bedroom contains it's own private full bath, with french doors that lead to a wonderful side yard with fruit trees. This home sits on a quiet street, in a terrific neighborhood, moments away from area schools, across from el caballero golf course, and all the shopping, restaurants and entertainment of Ventura Blvd.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18273 ROSITA Street have any available units?
18273 ROSITA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 18273 ROSITA Street have?
Some of 18273 ROSITA Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18273 ROSITA Street currently offering any rent specials?
18273 ROSITA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18273 ROSITA Street pet-friendly?
No, 18273 ROSITA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 18273 ROSITA Street offer parking?
Yes, 18273 ROSITA Street offers parking.
Does 18273 ROSITA Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18273 ROSITA Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18273 ROSITA Street have a pool?
No, 18273 ROSITA Street does not have a pool.
Does 18273 ROSITA Street have accessible units?
No, 18273 ROSITA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 18273 ROSITA Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18273 ROSITA Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Roy
3644 Overland Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
The Vue
255 W 5th St
Los Angeles, CA 90731
Northview-Southview Apartments
8111 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91335
The Flats on Addison
14340 and 14350 Addison St
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Alder
19401 Parthenia St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
AVA Hollywood at La Pietra Place
6677 California Highway 2
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Cahuenga Heights
2104 N Cahuenga Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90068
Del Rio Apartments
3430 S Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90034

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College