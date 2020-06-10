18273 ROSITA Street

Amenities
Beautiful one story contemporary home south of Ventura Blvd. This home features a large open living area, that flows effortlessly through sliding glass doors to a lush and well-manicured backyard, mature fruit trees, and gazebo. The kitchen features granite countertops, plenty of storage space, and a breakfast nook. This 3 bedroom home, with 2 baths is perfect for anyone looking for a well maintained home in a prime location of Tarzana. The home comes equipped with washer and dryer, nest central air system, dishwasher, gas stove-top and oven, microwave, and a new refrigerator. The master bedroom contains it's own private full bath, with french doors that lead to a wonderful side yard with fruit trees. This home sits on a quiet street, in a terrific neighborhood, moments away from area schools, across from el caballero golf course, and all the shopping, restaurants and entertainment of Ventura Blvd.