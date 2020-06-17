1825 Midvale Ave, Unit 102

Amenities

Extra large condo. Corner front facing unit with balcony. Fireplace. Large kitchen. Great master bathroom! - Please call Nancy Marquez at 310-237-8695 for showings and questions.



Spacious corner unit with grand double entry doors. Only one shared wall plus no neighbors below this unit but the parking area. Extra large living room comes with floor to ceiling windows, wet bar with wine cooler, and brick gas fireplace with mantel. Formal dining room with chandelier and sliding glass door leading to private balcony. Bright U shaped kitchen offers stainless steel appliances: cook-top, dishwasher, upright oven and double door refrigerator. Large breakfast nook in kitchen plus formal dining room with chandelier in living areas. Side by side washer and dryer inside the unit. Refrigerator, washer and dryerer are added for the use and enjoyment by the tenant but are not warranted for repair or replacement. Master bedroom has walk-in closet with built-in drawers and shelves. The great master bath boasts a separate jetted tub, glass enclosed shower stall, and a two sink vanity. Second bedroom has custom closet and private bathroom. There is a powder room in the hallway. Parquet, carpet and tile floors throughout. Central A/C and heat. Gated Tandem parking for two vehicles in covered parking with automated gate. Will consider a small pet (under 45 lbs).



Great condominium building offers intercom entry, gated parking, elegant lobby, elevator and open courtyard with water fountain. This is a small condo building with only 12 units, each unit is a corner. Prime West L.A. location, walking distance to restaurants and shops on Westwood Blvd. and Santa Monica Blvd., a couple of miles from Westwood Village and UCLA, and just minutes to Santa Monica beaches.



Howard Management Group does not guarantee the accuracy of the information concerning the conditions or features of the property. Renter is advised to independently verify the accuracy of all information through personal inspection.

