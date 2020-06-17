All apartments in Los Angeles
1825 Midvale Ave, Unit 102

1825 Midvale Avenue · (310) 869-7901
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1825 Midvale Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
Westside

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1825 Midvale Ave, Unit 102 · Avail. now

$3,595

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1600 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
lobby
Extra large condo. Corner front facing unit with balcony. Fireplace. Large kitchen. Great master bathroom! - Please call Nancy Marquez at 310-237-8695 for showings and questions.

Spacious corner unit with grand double entry doors. Only one shared wall plus no neighbors below this unit but the parking area. Extra large living room comes with floor to ceiling windows, wet bar with wine cooler, and brick gas fireplace with mantel. Formal dining room with chandelier and sliding glass door leading to private balcony. Bright U shaped kitchen offers stainless steel appliances: cook-top, dishwasher, upright oven and double door refrigerator. Large breakfast nook in kitchen plus formal dining room with chandelier in living areas. Side by side washer and dryer inside the unit. Refrigerator, washer and dryerer are added for the use and enjoyment by the tenant but are not warranted for repair or replacement. Master bedroom has walk-in closet with built-in drawers and shelves. The great master bath boasts a separate jetted tub, glass enclosed shower stall, and a two sink vanity. Second bedroom has custom closet and private bathroom. There is a powder room in the hallway. Parquet, carpet and tile floors throughout. Central A/C and heat. Gated Tandem parking for two vehicles in covered parking with automated gate. Will consider a small pet (under 45 lbs).

Great condominium building offers intercom entry, gated parking, elegant lobby, elevator and open courtyard with water fountain. This is a small condo building with only 12 units, each unit is a corner. Prime West L.A. location, walking distance to restaurants and shops on Westwood Blvd. and Santa Monica Blvd., a couple of miles from Westwood Village and UCLA, and just minutes to Santa Monica beaches.

Howard Management Group does not guarantee the accuracy of the information concerning the conditions or features of the property. Renter is advised to independently verify the accuracy of all information through personal inspection.
DRE ID NUMBER: 01521497

(RLNE2626397)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1825 Midvale Ave, Unit 102 have any available units?
1825 Midvale Ave, Unit 102 has a unit available for $3,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1825 Midvale Ave, Unit 102 have?
Some of 1825 Midvale Ave, Unit 102's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1825 Midvale Ave, Unit 102 currently offering any rent specials?
1825 Midvale Ave, Unit 102 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1825 Midvale Ave, Unit 102 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1825 Midvale Ave, Unit 102 is pet friendly.
Does 1825 Midvale Ave, Unit 102 offer parking?
Yes, 1825 Midvale Ave, Unit 102 does offer parking.
Does 1825 Midvale Ave, Unit 102 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1825 Midvale Ave, Unit 102 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1825 Midvale Ave, Unit 102 have a pool?
No, 1825 Midvale Ave, Unit 102 does not have a pool.
Does 1825 Midvale Ave, Unit 102 have accessible units?
No, 1825 Midvale Ave, Unit 102 does not have accessible units.
Does 1825 Midvale Ave, Unit 102 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1825 Midvale Ave, Unit 102 has units with dishwashers.
