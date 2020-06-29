18247 Kinzie St.

Amenities

Northridge 4+2.5 w/family Rm, appliances, central air + more! (18247 Kinzie) - AVAILABLE NOW - Spacious Northridge home for lease! Amenities include: single-story, open floorplan w/4BR + 2.5BA; living room w/fireplace; kitchen w/all appliances included (refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher + microwave); dining area; family room w/fireplace + vaulted, wood beam ceilings; library/den; master bedroom; carpet + hardwood flooring; central heat + air; inside laundry w/washer + dryer included; big backyard w/patio; sprinkler system; 2 car garage + driveway for parking; pets considered w/owners approval. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.



(RLNE5086375)