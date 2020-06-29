All apartments in Los Angeles
18247 Kinzie St.

18247 Kinzie Street · No Longer Available
Location

18247 Kinzie Street, Los Angeles, CA 91325
Northridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Northridge 4+2.5 w/family Rm, appliances, central air + more! (18247 Kinzie) - AVAILABLE NOW - Spacious Northridge home for lease! Amenities include: single-story, open floorplan w/4BR + 2.5BA; living room w/fireplace; kitchen w/all appliances included (refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher + microwave); dining area; family room w/fireplace + vaulted, wood beam ceilings; library/den; master bedroom; carpet + hardwood flooring; central heat + air; inside laundry w/washer + dryer included; big backyard w/patio; sprinkler system; 2 car garage + driveway for parking; pets considered w/owners approval. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.

(RLNE5086375)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18247 Kinzie St. have any available units?
18247 Kinzie St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 18247 Kinzie St. have?
Some of 18247 Kinzie St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18247 Kinzie St. currently offering any rent specials?
18247 Kinzie St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18247 Kinzie St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 18247 Kinzie St. is pet friendly.
Does 18247 Kinzie St. offer parking?
Yes, 18247 Kinzie St. offers parking.
Does 18247 Kinzie St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18247 Kinzie St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18247 Kinzie St. have a pool?
No, 18247 Kinzie St. does not have a pool.
Does 18247 Kinzie St. have accessible units?
No, 18247 Kinzie St. does not have accessible units.
Does 18247 Kinzie St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18247 Kinzie St. has units with dishwashers.

