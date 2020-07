Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities fire pit bbq/grill

This lovely open floor plan home features living room, dinning room, fireplace, bar area and four bedrooms and two bathrooms and an office. This great home has a beautiful backyard which is surrounded by roses and fruit trees and it is great for entertaining with built in gas fire pit, BBQ area and canopy.

Walking distance to Ventura Blvd, transportation, Places of worships, Restaurant, shopping area.