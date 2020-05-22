Rent Calculator
1820 E 109th Street
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM
1820 E 109th Street
1820 East 109th Street
·
Location
1820 East 109th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90059
Watts
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Br 2 ba home - Very spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom single family home with family room and attached garage.
(RLNE4912884)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1820 E 109th Street have any available units?
1820 E 109th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 1820 E 109th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1820 E 109th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1820 E 109th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1820 E 109th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 1820 E 109th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1820 E 109th Street offers parking.
Does 1820 E 109th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1820 E 109th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1820 E 109th Street have a pool?
No, 1820 E 109th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1820 E 109th Street have accessible units?
No, 1820 E 109th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1820 E 109th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1820 E 109th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1820 E 109th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1820 E 109th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
