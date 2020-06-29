All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated November 12 2019 at 6:19 AM

1815 BENECIA Avenue

1815 Benecia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1815 Benecia Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
Westside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
hot tub
This light filled, top floor unit with a gorgeous front yard feels and looks like a beautiful HOME! Surrounded by hedges for privacy, with lovely outdoor spaces, including the spacious front yard, a wonderful patio off the dining room and lovely back yard with barbecue. it's a perfect home for L.A. indoor/outdoor living! Featuring 3 bedrooms, 1 3/4 bathrooms, with one en suite bath, complete with a gorgeous pebble floor shower reminiscent of a spa. Remodeled kitchen with microwave, dishwasher, stove, refrigerator. Laundry in unit, along with a fireplace and Central A/C and heat. Enjoy being so close to the wonderful Westfield, Century City, Westwood, Beverly Hills and the major freeways. A home to relax in and enjoy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1815 BENECIA Avenue have any available units?
1815 BENECIA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1815 BENECIA Avenue have?
Some of 1815 BENECIA Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1815 BENECIA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1815 BENECIA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1815 BENECIA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1815 BENECIA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1815 BENECIA Avenue offer parking?
No, 1815 BENECIA Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1815 BENECIA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1815 BENECIA Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1815 BENECIA Avenue have a pool?
No, 1815 BENECIA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1815 BENECIA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1815 BENECIA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1815 BENECIA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1815 BENECIA Avenue has units with dishwashers.

