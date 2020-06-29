1815 BENECIA Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning hot tub

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill hot tub

This light filled, top floor unit with a gorgeous front yard feels and looks like a beautiful HOME! Surrounded by hedges for privacy, with lovely outdoor spaces, including the spacious front yard, a wonderful patio off the dining room and lovely back yard with barbecue. it's a perfect home for L.A. indoor/outdoor living! Featuring 3 bedrooms, 1 3/4 bathrooms, with one en suite bath, complete with a gorgeous pebble floor shower reminiscent of a spa. Remodeled kitchen with microwave, dishwasher, stove, refrigerator. Laundry in unit, along with a fireplace and Central A/C and heat. Enjoy being so close to the wonderful Westfield, Century City, Westwood, Beverly Hills and the major freeways. A home to relax in and enjoy!