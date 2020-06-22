18029 Santa Rita Street

Amenities

LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! South of the Blvd., Encino home available for lease! Features include: single story floorplan w/3BR + 2BA + over 1500 SQF of space; living room w/fireplace; formal dining area; breakfast room; kitchen w/dishwasher, stove/oven + microwave included; master bedroom; den; central air; hardwood floors; stacked washer + dryer provided; backyard w/gardener included; 2 car garage + driveway for parking; sorry, no pets allowed. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597.