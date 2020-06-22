All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
18029 Santa Rita Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

18029 Santa Rita Street

18029 Santa Rita Street · No Longer Available
Location

18029 Santa Rita Street, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! South of the Blvd., Encino home available for lease! Features include: single story floorplan w/3BR + 2BA + over 1500 SQF of space; living room w/fireplace; formal dining area; breakfast room; kitchen w/dishwasher, stove/oven + microwave included; master bedroom; den; central air; hardwood floors; stacked washer + dryer provided; backyard w/gardener included; 2 car garage + driveway for parking; sorry, no pets allowed. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18029 Santa Rita Street have any available units?
18029 Santa Rita Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 18029 Santa Rita Street have?
Some of 18029 Santa Rita Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18029 Santa Rita Street currently offering any rent specials?
18029 Santa Rita Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18029 Santa Rita Street pet-friendly?
No, 18029 Santa Rita Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 18029 Santa Rita Street offer parking?
Yes, 18029 Santa Rita Street does offer parking.
Does 18029 Santa Rita Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18029 Santa Rita Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18029 Santa Rita Street have a pool?
No, 18029 Santa Rita Street does not have a pool.
Does 18029 Santa Rita Street have accessible units?
No, 18029 Santa Rita Street does not have accessible units.
Does 18029 Santa Rita Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18029 Santa Rita Street has units with dishwashers.
