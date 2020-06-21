17836 Magnolia Blvd.

Amenities
Townhouse available for Lease in desirable Encino! - Recently remodeled throughout with super nice finishes! 2/bedroom, 2 ½ bath with 1266 Sq. Ft of living space.
The living area features a fireplace, recessed lights and has access to a large private front patio to relax.
Remodeled kitchen with beautiful cabinets, granite counters, breakfast bar and stainless-steel appliances. Refrigerator, gas range and dishwasher included.
Both bedrooms are upstairs. Master bedroom has a walk-in , a secondary closet and access to upstairs balcony. The guest bedroom also has a full bathroom.
Inside laundry area with space for a stackable washer/dryer. 2/tandem parking in a gated subterranean garage. Water & trash service included. Amenities are: Community Pool and Gym. Great location, close to Ventura Blvd's shops, restaurants and conveniently close to 101 freeway.
Lease price: $2900, Security deposit $4000 with a minimum of one-year lease. For more information or to view this property, please contact:
LRS Realty & Management Inc.
DRE#01820556
Realtor: Margo: 818 231-9811
DRE#01709588
"We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws"
(RLNE5829210)