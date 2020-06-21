All apartments in Los Angeles
17836 Magnolia Blvd.
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:40 AM

17836 Magnolia Blvd.

17836 Magnolia Boulevard · (818) 231-9811
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

17836 Magnolia Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 17836 Magnolia Blvd. · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1266 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Townhouse available for Lease in desirable Encino! - Recently remodeled throughout with super nice finishes! 2/bedroom, 2 ½ bath with 1266 Sq. Ft of living space.
The living area features a fireplace, recessed lights and has access to a large private front patio to relax.
Remodeled kitchen with beautiful cabinets, granite counters, breakfast bar and stainless-steel appliances. Refrigerator, gas range and dishwasher included.
Both bedrooms are upstairs. Master bedroom has a walk-in , a secondary closet and access to upstairs balcony. The guest bedroom also has a full bathroom.
Inside laundry area with space for a stackable washer/dryer. 2/tandem parking in a gated subterranean garage. Water & trash service included. Amenities are: Community Pool and Gym. Great location, close to Ventura Blvd's shops, restaurants and conveniently close to 101 freeway.
Lease price: $2900, Security deposit $4000 with a minimum of one-year lease. For more information or to view this property, please contact:
LRS Realty & Management Inc.
DRE#01820556
Realtor: Margo: 818 231-9811
DRE#01709588
"We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws"

(RLNE5829210)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17836 Magnolia Blvd. have any available units?
17836 Magnolia Blvd. has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 17836 Magnolia Blvd. have?
Some of 17836 Magnolia Blvd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17836 Magnolia Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
17836 Magnolia Blvd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17836 Magnolia Blvd. pet-friendly?
No, 17836 Magnolia Blvd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 17836 Magnolia Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 17836 Magnolia Blvd. does offer parking.
Does 17836 Magnolia Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17836 Magnolia Blvd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17836 Magnolia Blvd. have a pool?
Yes, 17836 Magnolia Blvd. has a pool.
Does 17836 Magnolia Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 17836 Magnolia Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 17836 Magnolia Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17836 Magnolia Blvd. has units with dishwashers.
