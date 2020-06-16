17827 Burbank Boulevard

Amenities

Encino Park Pool Home! Beautifully Remodeled 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home with Hardwood Floors Throughout, Smooth Ceilings and Recessed Lighting, Crown Moldings, Gas Fireplace in Spacious Living Room with Natural Light. Spacious and Updated Kitchen with Lots of Natural Light, a Large Island, Granite Counter Tops, Wood Cabinets with Lighting Under the Cabinets, Walk-In Pantry with Washer/Dryer Hookups and Newer Stainless Steel Appliances. Dining Room Off of the Kitchen for the Ease of Entertaining, especially with the Open Floor Plan! Large and Bright Master Bedroom with Plenty of Closet Space with a Sliding Glass Door to the Pool Area in the Entertaining and Private Backyard! All Other Bedrooms Offer Plenty of Closet Space, and Additional Bedroom has another Glass Sliding door to the Beautiful Backyard. Remodeled Spacious Bathrooms with Designer Tiles and Glass Shower Enclosures. Private Front Yard with Wood Fencing and Lush Landscaping, Entertainers Backyard with Designer Stamped Concrete and Grassy Area Around the Sparkling Pool Offers a Great Space for Your Entertainments All Year Long! There is a Storage Area as Well as a Carport in the Backyard. Come and See it; You’ll Fall in Love!