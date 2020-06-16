All apartments in Los Angeles
17827 Burbank Boulevard

Location

17827 Burbank Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
Encino Park Pool Home! Beautifully Remodeled 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home with Hardwood Floors Throughout, Smooth Ceilings and Recessed Lighting, Crown Moldings, Gas Fireplace in Spacious Living Room with Natural Light. Spacious and Updated Kitchen with Lots of Natural Light, a Large Island, Granite Counter Tops, Wood Cabinets with Lighting Under the Cabinets, Walk-In Pantry with Washer/Dryer Hookups and Newer Stainless Steel Appliances. Dining Room Off of the Kitchen for the Ease of Entertaining, especially with the Open Floor Plan! Large and Bright Master Bedroom with Plenty of Closet Space with a Sliding Glass Door to the Pool Area in the Entertaining and Private Backyard! All Other Bedrooms Offer Plenty of Closet Space, and Additional Bedroom has another Glass Sliding door to the Beautiful Backyard. Remodeled Spacious Bathrooms with Designer Tiles and Glass Shower Enclosures. Private Front Yard with Wood Fencing and Lush Landscaping, Entertainers Backyard with Designer Stamped Concrete and Grassy Area Around the Sparkling Pool Offers a Great Space for Your Entertainments All Year Long! There is a Storage Area as Well as a Carport in the Backyard. Come and See it; You’ll Fall in Love!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17827 Burbank Boulevard have any available units?
17827 Burbank Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 17827 Burbank Boulevard have?
Some of 17827 Burbank Boulevard's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17827 Burbank Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
17827 Burbank Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17827 Burbank Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 17827 Burbank Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 17827 Burbank Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 17827 Burbank Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 17827 Burbank Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17827 Burbank Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17827 Burbank Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 17827 Burbank Boulevard has a pool.
Does 17827 Burbank Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 17827 Burbank Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 17827 Burbank Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 17827 Burbank Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

