Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 17822 Tarzana Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
17822 Tarzana Street
Last updated January 4 2020 at 2:58 PM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
17822 Tarzana Street
17822 Tarzana Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Encino
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
17822 Tarzana Street, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino
Amenities
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Great location south of Ventura Blvd., new interior paint and laminated flooring. Nice large back yard with covered patio. Close to all entertainment centers, markets and fancy restaurants!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 17822 Tarzana Street have any available units?
17822 Tarzana Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 17822 Tarzana Street currently offering any rent specials?
17822 Tarzana Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17822 Tarzana Street pet-friendly?
No, 17822 Tarzana Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 17822 Tarzana Street offer parking?
No, 17822 Tarzana Street does not offer parking.
Does 17822 Tarzana Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17822 Tarzana Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17822 Tarzana Street have a pool?
No, 17822 Tarzana Street does not have a pool.
Does 17822 Tarzana Street have accessible units?
No, 17822 Tarzana Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17822 Tarzana Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 17822 Tarzana Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17822 Tarzana Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 17822 Tarzana Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Next on Sixth
620 South Virgil Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90010
3754 South Sepulveda
3754 Sepulveda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Broadway Palace
1026 S Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
City View Apartments at Warner Center
21530 Califa St
Los Angeles, CA 91367
1600 Vine
1600 North Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90027
Gallery at NoHo
5416 Fair Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Santa Fe Lofts
121 E 6th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
The Marquee Apartments
12300 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91605
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College