All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 17709 Chase Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
17709 Chase Street
Last updated October 22 2019 at 1:17 PM

17709 Chase Street

17709 Chase St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Northridge
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

17709 Chase St, Los Angeles, CA 91325
Northridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This 2 bedroom hide-a-way is centrally located in the Valley adjacent to Sherwood Forest, minutes away from CSUN, on a private lot. It offers a modern functional kitchen with granite counter tops, cherrywood cabinets, self closing drawers, newer appliances including a cook's stove, dishwasher, built in microwave. This cute home also comes with a stackable washer/dryer inside the unit, it own private entrance and room for storage in the rear yard. The kitchen over looks the secluded front yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17709 Chase Street have any available units?
17709 Chase Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 17709 Chase Street have?
Some of 17709 Chase Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17709 Chase Street currently offering any rent specials?
17709 Chase Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17709 Chase Street pet-friendly?
No, 17709 Chase Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 17709 Chase Street offer parking?
No, 17709 Chase Street does not offer parking.
Does 17709 Chase Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17709 Chase Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17709 Chase Street have a pool?
No, 17709 Chase Street does not have a pool.
Does 17709 Chase Street have accessible units?
No, 17709 Chase Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17709 Chase Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17709 Chase Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Warner Center
6300 Variel Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Vert
6606 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Wilshire Margot
10599 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
5611 Carlton Way
5611 Carlton Way
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Cobalt
10601 Washington Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90232
Milano Lofts
609 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Villa Vicente
5351 San Vicente Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90019
Picasso Brentwood
12035 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90049

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College