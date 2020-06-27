1749 North KENMORE Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

Ground floor 2 bedroom 2 bath apartment with Old world charm and small adjacent yard. Beautiful gleaming newly refinished solid oak hardwood floors, classic moldings, vintage sconces and lighting. updated kitchen with granite countertops, lots of maple cabinetry, and peninsula opening to generous breakfast area. Appliances include gas stovetop, electric oven, dishwasher and single fridge, with space to upgrade to double-wide fridge if desired. Separate formal dining room with side patio, living room with faux fireplace, operable sidelight windows and large picture window to front patio and private yard. FREE laundry on-site. Two bedrooms including en-suite master plus guest room with hall bath. Amazing location right between Los Feiiz Village and Franklin Village with restaurants, shopping, entertainment and wilderness/hiking at Griffith Park all close by. Includes 2 side by side parking spaces in community carport in back of property. Available NOW!