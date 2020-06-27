All apartments in Los Angeles
1749 North KENMORE Avenue
1749 North KENMORE Avenue

1749 N Kenmore Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1749 N Kenmore Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Ground floor 2 bedroom 2 bath apartment with Old world charm and small adjacent yard. Beautiful gleaming newly refinished solid oak hardwood floors, classic moldings, vintage sconces and lighting. updated kitchen with granite countertops, lots of maple cabinetry, and peninsula opening to generous breakfast area. Appliances include gas stovetop, electric oven, dishwasher and single fridge, with space to upgrade to double-wide fridge if desired. Separate formal dining room with side patio, living room with faux fireplace, operable sidelight windows and large picture window to front patio and private yard. FREE laundry on-site. Two bedrooms including en-suite master plus guest room with hall bath. Amazing location right between Los Feiiz Village and Franklin Village with restaurants, shopping, entertainment and wilderness/hiking at Griffith Park all close by. Includes 2 side by side parking spaces in community carport in back of property. Available NOW!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1749 North KENMORE Avenue have any available units?
1749 North KENMORE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1749 North KENMORE Avenue have?
Some of 1749 North KENMORE Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1749 North KENMORE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1749 North KENMORE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1749 North KENMORE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1749 North KENMORE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1749 North KENMORE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1749 North KENMORE Avenue offers parking.
Does 1749 North KENMORE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1749 North KENMORE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1749 North KENMORE Avenue have a pool?
No, 1749 North KENMORE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1749 North KENMORE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1749 North KENMORE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1749 North KENMORE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1749 North KENMORE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
