1745 N Western Avenue

Amenities
Located in Central Los Angeles, The Monarch Apartments offers a unique and upscale living experience. Each unit features new cabinets with quartz countertops, new flooring, stainless appliances, washer/dryer, central AC, balconies breathtaking views. The property offers community amenities such as recreation rooms, gym and beautiful landscaping. It is located minutes from the metro station, public transportation, major freeways, schools, shopping and dining destinations.
You will be the first tenant to move into this unit.