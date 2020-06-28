1745 N Western Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking

Located in Central Los Angeles, The Monarch Apartments offers a unique and upscale living experience. Each unit features new cabinets with quartz countertops, new flooring, stainless appliances, washer/dryer, central AC, balconies breathtaking views. The property offers community amenities such as recreation rooms, gym and beautiful landscaping. It is located minutes from the metro station, public transportation, major freeways, schools, shopping and dining destinations.

You will be the first tenant to move into this unit.