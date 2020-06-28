All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1745 N Western Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1745 N Western Avenue
Last updated December 1 2019 at 12:12 PM

1745 N Western Avenue

1745 Western Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood United
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1745 Western Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Hollywood United

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
Located in Central Los Angeles, The Monarch Apartments offers a unique and upscale living experience. Each unit features new cabinets with quartz countertops, new flooring, stainless appliances, washer/dryer, central AC, balconies breathtaking views. The property offers community amenities such as recreation rooms, gym and beautiful landscaping. It is located minutes from the metro station, public transportation, major freeways, schools, shopping and dining destinations.
You will be the first tenant to move into this unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1745 N Western Avenue have any available units?
1745 N Western Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1745 N Western Avenue have?
Some of 1745 N Western Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1745 N Western Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1745 N Western Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1745 N Western Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1745 N Western Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1745 N Western Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1745 N Western Avenue offers parking.
Does 1745 N Western Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1745 N Western Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1745 N Western Avenue have a pool?
No, 1745 N Western Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1745 N Western Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1745 N Western Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1745 N Western Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1745 N Western Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palms Court
10125 Palms Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Park West
9400 La Tijera Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westside on Butler
1845 Butler Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Visconti
1221 West 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Clarington Court
3475 Clarington Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
3033 Wilshire
3033 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Weddington Apartments
15370 Weddington St
Los Angeles, CA 91411
816 S. Park View
816 South Park View Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College