1741 S Bentley Avenue

Well-designed 3 Bedroom 3 bathroom luxurious condo located in one of the most ideal locations on the Westside. This home has beautiful hardwood floors throughout harmonized by Italian travertine stone, granite counter-tops, recessed lighting and designer finishes including crown molding and baseboards. This unit is available for short term or long term. Enter into the spacious entertaining living room which features a cozy fireplace, 60” flat screen TV and a built in 10-Speaker Bose entertainment surround system complimented with plenty of cabinetry and a wet bar area which offers a dual-temperature Subzero wine refrigerator and juliet balcony. Gourmet kitchen has Viking Appliances, custom made cabinetry and opens to a morning room with a secondary fireplace. Hallway to the spacious bedrooms which offer nice sized mirrored closet doors. Master bedroom has large walk in closet, dual vanities, jetted tub, open shower and a secondary closet. Laundry room with new W/D included. 6-unit building which makes this condo very private and home like. 2 assigned parking spaces accessed by the elevator. Water and trash are included. Location is centrally located with many restaurants, parks, stores, UCLA and entertainment walking distance away. Owner will rent the unit furnished or unfurnished.