All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1741 S Bentley Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1741 S Bentley Avenue
Last updated June 8 2020 at 1:20 PM

1741 S Bentley Avenue

1741 South Bentley Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Westside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1741 South Bentley Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
Westside

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
Well-designed 3 Bedroom 3 bathroom luxurious condo located in one of the most ideal locations on the Westside. This home has beautiful hardwood floors throughout harmonized by Italian travertine stone, granite counter-tops, recessed lighting and designer finishes including crown molding and baseboards. This unit is available for short term or long term. Enter into the spacious entertaining living room which features a cozy fireplace, 60” flat screen TV and a built in 10-Speaker Bose entertainment surround system complimented with plenty of cabinetry and a wet bar area which offers a dual-temperature Subzero wine refrigerator and juliet balcony. Gourmet kitchen has Viking Appliances, custom made cabinetry and opens to a morning room with a secondary fireplace. Hallway to the spacious bedrooms which offer nice sized mirrored closet doors. Master bedroom has large walk in closet, dual vanities, jetted tub, open shower and a secondary closet. Laundry room with new W/D included. 6-unit building which makes this condo very private and home like. 2 assigned parking spaces accessed by the elevator. Water and trash are included. Location is centrally located with many restaurants, parks, stores, UCLA and entertainment walking distance away. Owner will rent the unit furnished or unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1741 S Bentley Avenue have any available units?
1741 S Bentley Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1741 S Bentley Avenue have?
Some of 1741 S Bentley Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1741 S Bentley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1741 S Bentley Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1741 S Bentley Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1741 S Bentley Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1741 S Bentley Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1741 S Bentley Avenue offers parking.
Does 1741 S Bentley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1741 S Bentley Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1741 S Bentley Avenue have a pool?
No, 1741 S Bentley Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1741 S Bentley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1741 S Bentley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1741 S Bentley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1741 S Bentley Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rancho Los Feliz
3205 Los Feliz Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90039
K2LA
685 S New Hampshire Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90005
The Encore
4920 Van Nuys Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
Summerview Beach Resort Luxury Apartments
15353 Weddington St
Los Angeles, CA 91411
Azure The Residences
11900 Courtleigh Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90066
East View
327 North Boylston Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026
Alister Sherman Oaks
4440 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
816 S. Park View
816 South Park View Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College