Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:48 AM

17354 Tribune St

17354 Tribune Street · No Longer Available
Location

17354 Tribune Street, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Guest house in Glorious Granada Hills - Property Id: 245318

Beautifully appointed private guest home located in the glorious Granada Hills. Quiet, safe neighborhood for peace and tranquility yet perfectly situated near 118/5/405 freeways for commute convenience. 1 bedroom, 1 full bath (tub/shower) livingroom with fireplace, kitchen. House features hardwood floors, appliances, central heating and air conditioning and ceiling fans. Includes 2 parking space in driveway and use of garage for storage. Shared backyard with BBQ area and shared laundry space.
-Utilities $200 extra- includes water, trash, power, gas, basic cable and WiFi. Front and back yard maintained by landscaper.
-Security Dep. $2200
-Available for showings NOW!

*Less than 2 miles from CSUN
*Walking distance to downtown Granda Hills (restaurants/shopping)
*No Pets
*Non Smoking
*2-person occupancy only

Contact Jason for more details 805.766.7227
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/245318
Property Id 245318

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5780590)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17354 Tribune St have any available units?
17354 Tribune St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 17354 Tribune St have?
Some of 17354 Tribune St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17354 Tribune St currently offering any rent specials?
17354 Tribune St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17354 Tribune St pet-friendly?
No, 17354 Tribune St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 17354 Tribune St offer parking?
Yes, 17354 Tribune St offers parking.
Does 17354 Tribune St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17354 Tribune St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17354 Tribune St have a pool?
No, 17354 Tribune St does not have a pool.
Does 17354 Tribune St have accessible units?
No, 17354 Tribune St does not have accessible units.
Does 17354 Tribune St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17354 Tribune St has units with dishwashers.

