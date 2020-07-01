17354 Tribune St

Amenities
Guest house in Glorious Granada Hills - Property Id: 245318
Beautifully appointed private guest home located in the glorious Granada Hills. Quiet, safe neighborhood for peace and tranquility yet perfectly situated near 118/5/405 freeways for commute convenience. 1 bedroom, 1 full bath (tub/shower) livingroom with fireplace, kitchen. House features hardwood floors, appliances, central heating and air conditioning and ceiling fans. Includes 2 parking space in driveway and use of garage for storage. Shared backyard with BBQ area and shared laundry space.
-Utilities $200 extra- includes water, trash, power, gas, basic cable and WiFi. Front and back yard maintained by landscaper.
-Security Dep. $2200
-Available for showings NOW!
*Less than 2 miles from CSUN
*Walking distance to downtown Granda Hills (restaurants/shopping)
*No Pets
*Non Smoking
*2-person occupancy only
Contact Jason for more details 805.766.7227
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/245318
