17354 Tribune St

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage internet access

Guest house in Glorious Granada Hills - Property Id: 245318



Beautifully appointed private guest home located in the glorious Granada Hills. Quiet, safe neighborhood for peace and tranquility yet perfectly situated near 118/5/405 freeways for commute convenience. 1 bedroom, 1 full bath (tub/shower) livingroom with fireplace, kitchen. House features hardwood floors, appliances, central heating and air conditioning and ceiling fans. Includes 2 parking space in driveway and use of garage for storage. Shared backyard with BBQ area and shared laundry space.

-Utilities $200 extra- includes water, trash, power, gas, basic cable and WiFi. Front and back yard maintained by landscaper.

-Security Dep. $2200

-Available for showings NOW!



*Less than 2 miles from CSUN

*Walking distance to downtown Granda Hills (restaurants/shopping)

*No Pets

*Non Smoking

*2-person occupancy only



Contact Jason for more details 805.766.7227

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/245318

Property Id 245318



