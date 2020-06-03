1731 COLBY Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking media room

This spacious, beautiful and bright condominium with secure access and gated subterranean parking offers the ultimate westside living within close proximity to the trendy Sawtelle Japantown. Stroll to restaurants, bars, cafes, bakeries, stores, theaters and shops. This unit features a private patio, large living room, dining room, bedroom with walk-in closet, a full bathroom with spacious vanity, and a private patio. Close to freeways, public transportation, Metro Expo. Few minutes away from UCLA, Brentwood, Westwood, Santa Monica and the beach.