Los Angeles
1722 W 45th Street
Last updated October 28 2019 at 11:06 AM
1722 W 45th Street
1722 West 45th Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1722 West 45th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90062
Congress Central
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
4 Units 10 bedrooms Total.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1722 W 45th Street have any available units?
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
Los Angeles Rent Report
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 1722 W 45th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1722 W 45th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1722 W 45th Street pet-friendly?
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 1722 W 45th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1722 W 45th Street offers parking.
Does 1722 W 45th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1722 W 45th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1722 W 45th Street have a pool?
No, 1722 W 45th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1722 W 45th Street have accessible units?
No, 1722 W 45th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1722 W 45th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1722 W 45th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1722 W 45th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1722 W 45th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
