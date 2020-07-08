All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1722 Malcolm Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1722 Malcolm Avenue
Last updated February 14 2020 at 8:30 AM

1722 Malcolm Avenue

1722 Malcolm Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Westwood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1722 Malcolm Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
sauna
Single level modern with 2 BD + 2.5. BA 1500 sq Condo in prime Westwood location on a quiet street. Very beautiful condo in perfect condition. North of Santa Monica Blvd. Front corner unit opens to a welcoming foyer leading into an open floor plan with wood and travertine floors. Spacious living room with fireplace flows into large dining area next to kitchen with granite counter-tops and breakfast bar. Additional features include: Refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, bar stools, Washer/Dryer inside unit, Flat screen LCD with Surround sound, Large windows with double roller blinds, Central AC. Building features include: security cameras in garage, rooftop deck, party room, fully-equipped gym & sauna. Located within the sought after Fairburn school district (per LAUSD website), this property is close to shops, restaurants and entertainment & near Century City, W. LA, Beverly Hills, UCLA

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1722 Malcolm Avenue have any available units?
1722 Malcolm Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1722 Malcolm Avenue have?
Some of 1722 Malcolm Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1722 Malcolm Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1722 Malcolm Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1722 Malcolm Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1722 Malcolm Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1722 Malcolm Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1722 Malcolm Avenue offers parking.
Does 1722 Malcolm Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1722 Malcolm Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1722 Malcolm Avenue have a pool?
No, 1722 Malcolm Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1722 Malcolm Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1722 Malcolm Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1722 Malcolm Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1722 Malcolm Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Madrid Apartments
7125 Lennox Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91405
Living at NoHo
11059 McCormick St
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Wren
1230 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Fiona
375 N La Cienega Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90048
nVe
11405 Chandler Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Avalon Studio City
10945 Bluffside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91604
1926 - 1930 Jefferson St
1926 W Jefferson Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90018
Vue Los Feliz
1800 North New Hampshire Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90027

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College