1722 Malcolm Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking garage sauna

Single level modern with 2 BD + 2.5. BA 1500 sq Condo in prime Westwood location on a quiet street. Very beautiful condo in perfect condition. North of Santa Monica Blvd. Front corner unit opens to a welcoming foyer leading into an open floor plan with wood and travertine floors. Spacious living room with fireplace flows into large dining area next to kitchen with granite counter-tops and breakfast bar. Additional features include: Refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, bar stools, Washer/Dryer inside unit, Flat screen LCD with Surround sound, Large windows with double roller blinds, Central AC. Building features include: security cameras in garage, rooftop deck, party room, fully-equipped gym & sauna. Located within the sought after Fairburn school district (per LAUSD website), this property is close to shops, restaurants and entertainment & near Century City, W. LA, Beverly Hills, UCLA