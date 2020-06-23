1717 BURNELL Drive

Amenities

Beautiful studio in Mt Washington with incredible views! Recently renovated and fully furnished, this private and cozy studio located in the back of the property with its own entrance offers an open plan concept, a beautiful and spacious balcony, a fully equipped kitchen that includes, fridge, stove, microwave, coffee maker, toaster and dishes, the unit also includes a smart TV, wall heater, full bathroom and private washer and dryer. The place is furnished but owners can take out stuff that the new tenant might not need. All utilities are included, WiFi as well. Tenant can also enjoy the garden, gazebo and outdoor grill. Centrally located and close to coffee shops, restaurants and Market on Division St. and hiking trails park just a block away!