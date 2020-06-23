All apartments in Los Angeles
1717 BURNELL Drive
1717 BURNELL Drive

1717 Burnell Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1717 Burnell Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90065
Greater Cypress Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
coffee bar
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
Beautiful studio in Mt Washington with incredible views! Recently renovated and fully furnished, this private and cozy studio located in the back of the property with its own entrance offers an open plan concept, a beautiful and spacious balcony, a fully equipped kitchen that includes, fridge, stove, microwave, coffee maker, toaster and dishes, the unit also includes a smart TV, wall heater, full bathroom and private washer and dryer. The place is furnished but owners can take out stuff that the new tenant might not need. All utilities are included, WiFi as well. Tenant can also enjoy the garden, gazebo and outdoor grill. Centrally located and close to coffee shops, restaurants and Market on Division St. and hiking trails park just a block away!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1717 BURNELL Drive have any available units?
1717 BURNELL Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1717 BURNELL Drive have?
Some of 1717 BURNELL Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1717 BURNELL Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1717 BURNELL Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1717 BURNELL Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1717 BURNELL Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1717 BURNELL Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1717 BURNELL Drive offers parking.
Does 1717 BURNELL Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1717 BURNELL Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1717 BURNELL Drive have a pool?
No, 1717 BURNELL Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1717 BURNELL Drive have accessible units?
No, 1717 BURNELL Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1717 BURNELL Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1717 BURNELL Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
