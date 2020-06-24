1714 HOLLYVISTA Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage hot tub

Offering spectacular views, this impeccably updated mid-century home is ideally situated in coveted Franklin Hills. With decks on every level accessed by floor-ceiling sliding glass pocket doors, the indoor-outdoor flow is seamless. Lower level features large master with private deck, spacious zen-like master bath, large walk-in closet and laundry. Upper level is an open concept plan connecting living, dining and kitchen areas, book-ended by decks on both sides. Chef's kitchen features high-end wall appliances, cabinets and counters. Open loft space (converted 3rd bedroom) off the LR is currently used as an office. 2nd bedroom is tucked away off the rear patio, adjacent to airy 2nd bathroom. Rear deck off the kitchen is perfectly suited for entertaining with built-in BBQ, dining and sitting areas. The home's tour de force is a backyard featuring 3 terraced levels, including in-ground spa, upper deck with fire-pit and forever views. You will never want to leave this private oasis.