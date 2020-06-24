All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 14 2020 at 3:11 PM

1714 HOLLYVISTA Avenue

1714 Hollyvista Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1714 Hollyvista Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Offering spectacular views, this impeccably updated mid-century home is ideally situated in coveted Franklin Hills. With decks on every level accessed by floor-ceiling sliding glass pocket doors, the indoor-outdoor flow is seamless. Lower level features large master with private deck, spacious zen-like master bath, large walk-in closet and laundry. Upper level is an open concept plan connecting living, dining and kitchen areas, book-ended by decks on both sides. Chef's kitchen features high-end wall appliances, cabinets and counters. Open loft space (converted 3rd bedroom) off the LR is currently used as an office. 2nd bedroom is tucked away off the rear patio, adjacent to airy 2nd bathroom. Rear deck off the kitchen is perfectly suited for entertaining with built-in BBQ, dining and sitting areas. The home's tour de force is a backyard featuring 3 terraced levels, including in-ground spa, upper deck with fire-pit and forever views. You will never want to leave this private oasis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1714 HOLLYVISTA Avenue have any available units?
1714 HOLLYVISTA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1714 HOLLYVISTA Avenue have?
Some of 1714 HOLLYVISTA Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1714 HOLLYVISTA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1714 HOLLYVISTA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1714 HOLLYVISTA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1714 HOLLYVISTA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1714 HOLLYVISTA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1714 HOLLYVISTA Avenue offers parking.
Does 1714 HOLLYVISTA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1714 HOLLYVISTA Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1714 HOLLYVISTA Avenue have a pool?
No, 1714 HOLLYVISTA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1714 HOLLYVISTA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1714 HOLLYVISTA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1714 HOLLYVISTA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1714 HOLLYVISTA Avenue has units with dishwashers.

