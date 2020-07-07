All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 16732 Septo St, 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
16732 Septo St, 1
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:31 PM

16732 Septo St, 1

16732 Septo Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

16732 Septo Street, Los Angeles, CA 91343
North Hills West

Amenities

pet friendly
microwave
furnished
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
House for rent - Property Id: 171266

Good home for happy family
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/171266p
Property Id 171266

(RLNE5265860)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16732 Septo St, 1 have any available units?
16732 Septo St, 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 16732 Septo St, 1 have?
Some of 16732 Septo St, 1's amenities include pet friendly, microwave, and furnished. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16732 Septo St, 1 currently offering any rent specials?
16732 Septo St, 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16732 Septo St, 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 16732 Septo St, 1 is pet friendly.
Does 16732 Septo St, 1 offer parking?
No, 16732 Septo St, 1 does not offer parking.
Does 16732 Septo St, 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16732 Septo St, 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16732 Septo St, 1 have a pool?
No, 16732 Septo St, 1 does not have a pool.
Does 16732 Septo St, 1 have accessible units?
No, 16732 Septo St, 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 16732 Septo St, 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 16732 Septo St, 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kester
5057 Kester Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91403
Tyrone Terrace Apartments
4949 Tyrone Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Eton Warner
6701 Eton Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Woodbridge Park
11220 Moorpark Street
Los Angeles, CA 91602
Meridian Pointe
9500 Zelzah Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Cornerstone
8609 De Soto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Cobalt
10601 Washington Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90232
The BW
1168 South Barrington Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90049

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College