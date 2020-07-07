Rent Calculator
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:31 PM
16732 Septo St, 1
16732 Septo Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
16732 Septo Street, Los Angeles, CA 91343
North Hills West
Amenities
pet friendly
microwave
furnished
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
House for rent - Property Id: 171266
Good home for happy family
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/171266p
Property Id 171266
(RLNE5265860)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16732 Septo St, 1 have any available units?
16732 Septo St, 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 16732 Septo St, 1 have?
Some of 16732 Septo St, 1's amenities include pet friendly, microwave, and furnished. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 16732 Septo St, 1 currently offering any rent specials?
16732 Septo St, 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16732 Septo St, 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 16732 Septo St, 1 is pet friendly.
Does 16732 Septo St, 1 offer parking?
No, 16732 Septo St, 1 does not offer parking.
Does 16732 Septo St, 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16732 Septo St, 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16732 Septo St, 1 have a pool?
No, 16732 Septo St, 1 does not have a pool.
Does 16732 Septo St, 1 have accessible units?
No, 16732 Septo St, 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 16732 Septo St, 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 16732 Septo St, 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
