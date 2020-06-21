16672 CALLE ARBOLADA

Amenities

Wonderful opportunity to lease this spectacular ocean view home in the coveted Palisades Highlands. Situated on one of the largest lots on the street, this home offers the ideal floor plan. The double door entry leads to a dramatic two-story living room with fireplace, dining room and large family room with fireplace open to beautiful kitchen with built-in stainless appliances and large center island. 5th downstairs bedroom can also be used as an office with downstairs bath with shower. Upstairs features 4 spacious bedrooms, including a grand Master retreat with sitting area, fireplace and balcony overlooking expansive ocean and mountain views. The large Master bath has a fireplace, over sized shower, jacuzzi tub, and large walk-in closet. Enjoy the Sunsets in the extremely private yard with ocean views, wonderful stone patio, large pool & spa. This home is one block from the Summit Club, which features a pool, spa, tennis courts, sport court, fitness center and children's playground.