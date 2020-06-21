All apartments in Los Angeles
16672 CALLE ARBOLADA
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:11 AM

16672 CALLE ARBOLADA

16672 Calle Arbolada · (310) 779-2777
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

16672 Calle Arbolada, Los Angeles, CA 90272
Pacific Palisades

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$10,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3847 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Wonderful opportunity to lease this spectacular ocean view home in the coveted Palisades Highlands. Situated on one of the largest lots on the street, this home offers the ideal floor plan. The double door entry leads to a dramatic two-story living room with fireplace, dining room and large family room with fireplace open to beautiful kitchen with built-in stainless appliances and large center island. 5th downstairs bedroom can also be used as an office with downstairs bath with shower. Upstairs features 4 spacious bedrooms, including a grand Master retreat with sitting area, fireplace and balcony overlooking expansive ocean and mountain views. The large Master bath has a fireplace, over sized shower, jacuzzi tub, and large walk-in closet. Enjoy the Sunsets in the extremely private yard with ocean views, wonderful stone patio, large pool & spa. This home is one block from the Summit Club, which features a pool, spa, tennis courts, sport court, fitness center and children's playground.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16672 CALLE ARBOLADA have any available units?
16672 CALLE ARBOLADA has a unit available for $10,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 16672 CALLE ARBOLADA have?
Some of 16672 CALLE ARBOLADA's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16672 CALLE ARBOLADA currently offering any rent specials?
16672 CALLE ARBOLADA isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16672 CALLE ARBOLADA pet-friendly?
No, 16672 CALLE ARBOLADA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 16672 CALLE ARBOLADA offer parking?
Yes, 16672 CALLE ARBOLADA does offer parking.
Does 16672 CALLE ARBOLADA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16672 CALLE ARBOLADA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16672 CALLE ARBOLADA have a pool?
Yes, 16672 CALLE ARBOLADA has a pool.
Does 16672 CALLE ARBOLADA have accessible units?
No, 16672 CALLE ARBOLADA does not have accessible units.
Does 16672 CALLE ARBOLADA have units with dishwashers?
No, 16672 CALLE ARBOLADA does not have units with dishwashers.
