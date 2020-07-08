16633 BIENVENEDA Place

Amenities

Completely renovated post-modern home on a highly desirable quiet cul-de-sac. This state of the art home features a bright open floor plan with chic Italian chef's kitchen, marble counter tops, Modular Art fireplace, wood floors and skylights. New bathrooms throughout. Great indoor/outdoor lifestyle on large grassy lot with new decking and spectacular mountain and ocean views. Home has been updated with all top of the line finishes, including built in appliances, and custom cabinetry. Features include, a large living room with fireplace and 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Available now