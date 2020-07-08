All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
16633 BIENVENEDA Place
Last updated December 14 2019 at 7:33 AM

16633 BIENVENEDA Place

16633 Bienveneda Place · No Longer Available
Location

16633 Bienveneda Place, Los Angeles, CA 90272
Pacific Palisades

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Completely renovated post-modern home on a highly desirable quiet cul-de-sac. This state of the art home features a bright open floor plan with chic Italian chef's kitchen, marble counter tops, Modular Art fireplace, wood floors and skylights. New bathrooms throughout. Great indoor/outdoor lifestyle on large grassy lot with new decking and spectacular mountain and ocean views. Home has been updated with all top of the line finishes, including built in appliances, and custom cabinetry. Features include, a large living room with fireplace and 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Available now

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16633 BIENVENEDA Place have any available units?
16633 BIENVENEDA Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 16633 BIENVENEDA Place have?
Some of 16633 BIENVENEDA Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16633 BIENVENEDA Place currently offering any rent specials?
16633 BIENVENEDA Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16633 BIENVENEDA Place pet-friendly?
No, 16633 BIENVENEDA Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 16633 BIENVENEDA Place offer parking?
Yes, 16633 BIENVENEDA Place offers parking.
Does 16633 BIENVENEDA Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16633 BIENVENEDA Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16633 BIENVENEDA Place have a pool?
No, 16633 BIENVENEDA Place does not have a pool.
Does 16633 BIENVENEDA Place have accessible units?
No, 16633 BIENVENEDA Place does not have accessible units.
Does 16633 BIENVENEDA Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 16633 BIENVENEDA Place does not have units with dishwashers.

